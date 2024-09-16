Nikolaj Ehlers is proud of what Patrik Laine has achieved in the last year.

Since arriving in Montreal, Patrik Laine has received many messages of love from new and old teammates alike. And now, Nikolaj Ehlers has joined the wave of positivity.The Winnipeg Jets, like the Canadiens, also had their annual golf tournament on Monday.

When he met reporters, Ehlers was happy to be asked about Laine’s arrival in Montreal. He even took the time to explain how proud he is of his former teammate.

#NHLJets Nikolaj Ehlers had some nice words to say about his friend Patrik Laine and the fresh start Laine has with the #Habs pic.twitter.com/FAZq68wyOh – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 16, 2024

Ehlers is proud of Laine, who has been through some tough times for his mental health. When he spoke, you could feel real compassion from the Winnipeg forward.

Laine didn’t have it easy in 2023-24, missing numerous games due to injury, but also due to his stint in the NHL’s Player Assistance Program to deal with mental health issues.

Winnipeg is precisely where the two players played together. Ehlers admitted that it’s still flat that Laine will be playing for an opposing team.

It’s funny to hear him say that, considering that the Canadiens have been interested in him since this summer. Ehlers’ contract expires next season and he still hasn’t signed an extension with the Jets.

The Jets forward is confident that Laine will adapt well to Montreal. He knows that Montreal fans love hockey and that Laine loves hockey too. It’s a perfect combination.

What’s nice to see is that, even though Laine has left the Jets in 2021, he and Ehlers still talk to each other and check up on each other.

Ehlers also explained that, when Laine is feeling good and playing good hockey, it can be “scary”.

All Canadiens fans would love to see a Patrik Laine on the ice next season who scares the crap out of other teams. The Habs’ job will be to help him get back to his old habits.

