Barring a surprise, Mike Hoffman should have played his last NHL game

Mike Hoffman’s career in Montreal has not been glorious, and we all know it.

Were expectations too high? Perhaps.

After all, before signing a contract with the Canadiens in the summer of 2021, he had just enjoyed seasons of 27, 29, 26, 22, 36, 29 and 17 goals respectively…

Hoffman was traded to San Jose last summer, and although he had every opportunity in the world to make his mark with the Sharks, the veteran still had a rough time on the ice this past campaign.

He finished the season with a paltry 10 goals (23 points)… And that’s not what you want from a player who’s known strictly for his offensive game.

This prompts Steve Warne, who covers the Senators for The Hockey News, to think that the sniper ‘s career is over.

For him, it would be surprising to see Hoffman, who is out of contract, get a PTO before the start of camp.

And even if he does receive one, the journalist still believes it’s all over for Hoffman:

There’s a good chance Hoffman’s NHL days are over even if he is able to get a PTO. – Steve Warne

Has Former Ottawa Senator Mike Hoffman Played His Last NHL Game? @TheHockeyNewshttps://t.co/6aJlgnItPl – Steve Warne (@SteveWarneMedia) September 7, 2024

Did Mike Hoffman have a big impact on the Habs’ roster when he played in Montreal during the 21-22 and 22-23 seasons?

You know as well as I do that the answer to that question is no.

On the other hand, if he does hang up his skates, he’ll still be able to boast of a fine career in the National League.

His statistics are not embarrassing, on the contrary:

I wonder if there’s any possibility of Hoffman leaving North America to finish his career in Europe.

He’s still young at 34… But he’s also suffered a few injuries in recent years.

Overtime

It remains to be seen.

It's hard not to remember.

