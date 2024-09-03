Skip to content
“The organization was a fiasco”: Serge Savard criticizes Marc Bergevin (again)

 Auteur: jdavis
Credit: Getty Images

Serge Savard was on Tony Marinaro’s BPM Sports show this morning.

And he took advantage of the opportunity to do his favorite thing: bitch about Marc Bergevin.

Yes, again…

What did he say this time, you ask?

Well, it’s relatively simple: Serge Savard began by praising the work of the Habs’ “new” management team… And then he took a swipe at Marc Bergevin, saying that the Habs’ current management is much more efficient than it was back in the day.

He also confided that the Habs organization was a “fiasco” when Bergevin was in charge :

Bergevin, his two five-year plans didn’t work […] I have confidence in the new management.

It’s much more serious than before. – Serge Savard

That said, Serge Savard wasn’t finished there.

He said the Habs missed out on Carey Price because management didn’t give him the resources he needed to win…

He criticized Marc Bergevin’s work at the draft…

He said HuGo management is “very superior” to what we’ve seen in the past….

Yikes. Mr. Savard was on form!

And let’s not forget that this is far from the first time Marc Bergevin has found himself at the heart of his critics…

He’ll never let go, obviously. For better or worse…

On the other hand, the entire column wasn’t devoted to Serge Savard’s criticism of Marc Bergevin.

The former Habs defenseman (and GM) says he’s excited to see Patrik Laine come to town because he’s a big believer in his potential.

He’d like to see him become the first 50-goal scorer in Montreal since Stéphane Richer (89-90 season):

Expectations are high for Patrik Laine for some people and that’s normal.

He’s proven himself in the past, after all, and he could find his way back to success if the Habs are able to surround him well.

I’m with Serge Savard on this one…

