Alexander Radulov wants Ivan Demidov to use Montreal’s pressure to his advantage

 Auteur: jdavis
Alex Radulov’s stay in Montreal wasn’t very long.

He played one season with the Habs (54 points in 76 games) before leaving for Dallas via the free agent market.

But Radu played in Montreal long enough to know that hockey fans in the province are passionate.

Ina media interview, Radulov gave Montreal fans some love by saying they’re crazy (in a good way).

He maintains that the fans know hockey… and that’s why there’s so much pressure in a market like Montreal. That said, he’d like to see Ivan Demidov take advantage of that pressure to become a superstar in the city:

There’s going to be pressure and he (Demidov) has to understand that. But he should turn that pressure to his advantage. In Quebec, fans understand hockey. They appreciate it when a player gives his all on the ice. – Alexander Radulov

Radulov’s comments are relevant because he’s experienced the pressure of performing in Montreal.

He knows what it takes to get to the next level, and to see him giving advice to his young compatriot is refreshing.

For Demidov, there’s sure to be a certain period of adjustment.

He’ll be arriving in a new environment, with new teammates, new coaches, new fans… And it’ll be up to the Habs organization to surround him in the right way so that he quickly feels at home in Montreal.

That’s the key to success, after all.

In a market like Montreal’s, guys have to be sharp mentally, because if they’re not, the pressure becomes too great, and that’s when players have trouble on the ice.

That said, Radu makes an important point: if Demidov gives his all every night, the fans will love him.

And if the fans love him, maybe the pressure will dissipate pretty quickly.

