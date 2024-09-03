Alexander Radulov wants Ivan Demidov to use Montreal’s pressure to his advantage

Alex Radulov’s stay in Montreal wasn’t very long.

He played one season with the Habs (54 points in 76 games) before leaving for Dallas via the free agent market.But Radu played in Montreal long enough to know that hockey fans in the province are passionate.

Ina media interview, Radulov gave Montreal fans some love by saying they’re crazy (in a good way).

He maintains that the fans know hockey… and that’s why there’s so much pressure in a market like Montreal. That said, he’d like to see Ivan Demidov take advantage of that pressure to become a superstar in the city:

There’s going to be pressure and he (Demidov) has to understand that. But he should turn that pressure to his advantage. In Quebec, fans understand hockey. They appreciate it when a player gives his all on the ice. – Alexander Radulov

Former Hab Alexander Radulov on Ivan Demidov to @RGSafePlay: “He will be pressured, and he should understand that. But he should turn that pressure to his advantage. In Quebec, fans understand hockey. If you give it all, they see it and appreciate it.“https://t.co/TzIIGSa21t – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) September 3, 2024

Radulov’s comments are relevant because he’s experienced the pressure of performing in Montreal.

He knows what it takes to get to the next level, and to see him giving advice to his young compatriot is refreshing.

For Demidov, there’s sure to be a certain period of adjustment.

He’ll be arriving in a new environment, with new teammates, new coaches, new fans… And it’ll be up to the Habs organization to surround him in the right way so that he quickly feels at home in Montreal.

That’s the key to success, after all.

In a market like Montreal’s, guys have to be sharp mentally, because if they’re not, the pressure becomes too great, and that’s when players have trouble on the ice.

Overtime

That said, Radu makes an important point: if Demidov gives his all every night, the fans will love him.And if the fans love him, maybe the pressure will dissipate pretty quickly.

– Bravo. That’s a nice thought.

Andy Strickland reports that the contract extension between Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers was finalized late last week, but that both sides decided to wait before making the announcement out of respect for everyone affected by the brothers’ tragedy … https://t.co/AiO3X5DG4E – RDS (@RDSca) September 3, 2024

– Marcel Dionne. Next question !

Who is the best player to never lift Lord Stanley? [h/t https://t.co/tbY3jGqg6i] pic.twitter.com/wuwI9JJTwF – BarDown (@BarDown) September 3, 2024

– When things are going well!

John Tortorella in his Canucks tenure: – took 8th place Canucks to 25th in NHL

– benched Luongo in Heritage classic game leading to him getting traded

– sparked a game-starting line brawl

– then got suspended for fighting the Flames coach

– fired 11 months after getting hired pic.twitter.com/g6hF2qp9s7 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) September 3, 2024

– I can’t wait to see this… Because the Sens have everything it takes to be successful.