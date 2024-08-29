Ivan Demidov to face his KHL team

As you probably know, Ivan Demidov is taking part in the KHL preparatory tournament, playing for a U23 team. In fact, despite being only 18 years old, he is the team’s captain.

He’s doing well and is a highlight machine.

And here’s what you need to know: he’ll be facing his original team (SKA) on August 29, so today, in a preparatory game. The game will be played at 12:30 p.m. Quebec time.

Captain Ivan Demidov & the Russia U-23 team will take on his KHL club SKA tomorrow at 12:30pm ET. pic.twitter.com/JZ3mgxpMNW – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 29, 2024

Obviously, it’s special to see a player like him face his team. He’s not out on loan because he can’t be (he’s at the end of his contract): he’s just a victim of circumstance.

It’s up to him to take advantage of this opportunity to show the SKA bosses just how much he can hurt his opponents. In fact, it’s a unique opportunity for him…

Misc. plays (non points) I quickly gathered of #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov today vs Ak Bars. #RUSU23 #Puchkov pic.twitter.com/PW9d3Ckwoe – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 26, 2024

As a reminder, at the time of writing, it’s still unclear whether Demidov will break into SKA’s KHL lineup to start next season. We’ll see in the next few days.

If he doesn’t make the club, it certainly won’t be because of his talent (he could probably play in the NHL right now), but to punish him for wanting to leave for the NHL in 2025, when his contract expires.

If his retrenchment does indeed take place, Kent Hughes will see what he can do… but we’ll see in due course.

In the meantime, we’ll be watching to see what he can do against SKA. After all, he’ll be playing against a big club, and his team-mates aren’t necessarily the most experienced of the lot.

