Another wonderful goal for Demidov: this time against his KHL team.

There’s some concern about how much playing time Ivan Demidov will get this season with SKA St. Petersburg.

Young players like him usually have a more reserved role in the KHL, even if they are talented, because clubs rely on their older players to win.

But Demidov had the perfect opportunity to impress the SKA management… And that’s exactly what he did.

Let’s not forget that Demidov is taking part in the KHL preparatory tournament, that he’s wearing the colors of the U23 team and that today he was facing his original team (the SKA).

The Canadian prospect took the opportunity to score a goal Demidov-style , and the footage is making its way around social networks.

You’ll understand why after watching the video below:

He was lucky a little at the end of his climb when he seemed to lose control of the disc, but it’s the result that counts.

And watching the sequence, it’s also the player’s cookie-cutter climb that deserves to be seen over and over again.

Since his selection at No. 5 in the last draft, there’s been a lot of optimism about him, because he’s – it seems – the best prospect the Habs have seen in a very long time.

It’s normal to get the hair on your legs excited when you see him being so good right now at the KHL prep tournament.

He’s scoring beautiful goals, he’s getting people talking about him for the right reasons, and he’s producing at a more-than-interesting pace on the ice.

The way he’s going, SKA is definitely asking questions right now.

If he performs the way he is right now at the start of the season… His club could really be prompted to give him a big role in the line-up, and that would be excellent news.

That’s how he’ll improve and gain confidence, after all.

That would make Kent Hughes and the management in Montreal very happy, at least…

David Reinbacher impresses

David Reinbacher was also in action today.

And, like Demidov, he’s also in the news for all the right reasons.

His club lost to Slovakia (who were without Juraj Slafkovsky) in an Olympic qualifier, but the defender stood out with a solid defensive performance.

He also picked up an assist in Austria’s 2-1 defeat:

Demidov working his magic… Reinbacher looking (very) solid since the start of Olympic qualifying games…

The Habs have some good prospects in the organization and it’s exciting to see them performing well right now.

It’s a sign of things to come in Montreal…

