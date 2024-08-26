Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovakia’s Player of the Year

After an impressive 50-point NHL season, Juraj Slafkovsky has earned himself a fine honor in his native Slovakia.

The Habs forward won the title of Slovakian Player of the Year at a gala honoring Slovakia’s top players on Monday.

This is the second time Slafkovsky has earned the honor, having also been named Slovak Player of the Year in 2022 , after a superb performance at the Beijing Olympics.

Martin Pospíšil and Libor Hudáček finished second and third respectively. The Player of the Year trophy is awarded on the basis of votes cast by selected members of the Slovak Ice Hockey Association.

Slafkovský just won the best forward of the year

As in 2022, Slafkovsky also won the title of Slovak forward of the year and Slovak player under 20 of the year. Even though he turned 20 last season, Slafkovsky was still eligible for this honor.The title of forward of the year was even awarded to him by Slovak hockey legend Marian Hossa, who won the honor eight times during his career.

At just 20 years of age, Slafkovsky still has plenty of time ahead of him to catch up with Hossa’s mark.

Tomas Tatar won Player of the Year in 2023, while Slafkovsky was still acclimatizing to the NHL style of play.

The second year of the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft put him back at the top of his country’s top players.

Overtime

In addition to finishing his final season with 50 points, Slafkovsky collected eight assists in as many games with Slovakia at the last World Championship.

