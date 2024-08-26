Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovakia’s Player of the Year

Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovakia’s Player of the YearAuteur: esmith
The Habs forward won the title of Slovakian Player of the Year at a gala honoring Slovakia’s top players on Monday.
Martin Pospíšil and Libor Hudáček finished second and third respectively. The Player of the Year trophy is awarded on the basis of votes cast by selected members of the Slovak Ice Hockey Association.
Slafkovský just won the best forward of the year pic.twitter.com/LZYVf2DCsE
– lubi (@arberslaf) August 26, 2024
At just 20 years of age, Slafkovsky still has plenty of time ahead of him to catch up with Hossa’s mark.
The second year of the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft put him back at the top of his country’s top players.
