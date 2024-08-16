“SKA has confidence in Ivan Demidov, and he’s going to play a lot for the club.”

Ivan Demidov has been the talk of Montreal since the beginning of the summer. The young forward, who is the organization’s top prospect, will likely spend the 2024-25 season in Russia before coming to America.

That’s the current plan, at least.

That said, in recent weeks, there has been some concern surrounding the kid. We know he’s recovering from an injury (which seems slow to heal), and seeing him miss two SKA intrasquad games isn’t reassuring.

By the end of the month, however, we should see him in action… but not in SKA colors. Demidov will captain the U23 squad at the Puchkov tournament, and we should see him in action then.

It’s a fine distinction… but it doesn’t really get him any closer to a big position with SKA, where there are some big names.

That said, in Russia, there are those who aren’t too worried about the kid in view of the coming season. In an interview with Championat, Vladimir Krikunov (who is a great coach in Russia) wanted to set the record straight regarding Demidov:

SKA has confidence in Demidov, and he will play a lot for the club. – Vladimir Krikunov

Krikunov, who believes that Demidov will be able to make the U23 squad shine at the Puchkov tournament, seems to be among those who don’t see Demidov’s presence with the U23 squad as a sign that the youngster won’t have a big role with SKA.

With the kid having said he’s open to playing in the VHL, it’s reassuring to hear echoes in Russia that are more optimistic about his presence in the KHL this season.

Demidov doesn’t have much left to prove in circuits below the KHL, after all. If he wants to continue his development, playing in Russia’s top league is the way to do it overseas.

Let’s hope Krikunov is right, then… but it’s reassuring to hear such talk coming from Russia.

