Hostile offer sheets: “We wanted to attack Edmonton for the way Ken Holland was treated”.

For many, this was a way for the Blues to try and get a foothold in the Oilers’ cash-strapped backyard. The club could then try to pick up one or two quality youngsters.
Someone wanted to attack Edmonton for the way Ken Holland was treated. – Pierre McGuire
McGuire insists that the former Oilers GM is respected throughout the league. He’s someone who’s learned under some great leaders in the history of the league, and he’s done his homework, which has earned him a lot of respect.
He notes that no one told him this was the exact reason, but that he knows how the league works. And to see such a respected GM tamped down like this (and, more importantly, replaced by a GM who is quite controversial in Stan Bowman), it’s likely frustrated quite a few people across the league.
Jim Matheson, who covers the Oilers, is among those who believe the Blues would never have done such a thing if Holland had kept his job. Holland and Doug Armstrong are good friends, and Matheson doesn’t see how Armstrong could have done it.
Let me join the chorus. I know Blues Doug Armstrong wants to win but one of his best friends and his golf buddy is Ken Holland. I just don’t believe he would have handcuffed Holland like this with two offer sheets on Broberg and Holloway if Holland was still Oiler GM
