“I’m willing to bet Dubas would trade Malkin and Letang if he could.”

Kris Letang has always been a popular name in Quebec.

But as of yesterday, it seems he’s even more popular after a big rumor broke about him.

There have even reportedly been talks of it happening

For those who missed it, the Penguins defenseman has asked to be traded to Montreal, according to Mark Madden, a Pittsburgh radio host:

You have to wonder what the plan is for what’s next with the Penguins.

After all, there are several hot issues right now with the Penguins: Sidney Crosby and his contract situation, Malkin reportedly in his final year in Pittsburgh, rumours about Kris Letang …

Josh Yohe (The Athletic) discussed the situation in a recent article, and his comments may not please Penguins fans.

According to him, if Kyle Dubas had his way, we’d probably see Malkin and Letang traded for two specific reasons: they’re old… And they still have some value on the trade market because they’re still productive on the ice.

I’m willing to bet he (Dubas) would trade Malkin and Letang if he could. They’re making a lot of money, they’re in decline and bringing them back would help the Penguins rebuild. – Josh Yohe

Reading the piece by Josh Yohe, who is assigned to cover the Penguins, it’s as if Crosby’s presence “forces” Kyle Dubas to keep his veterans in town somehow:

The longer Sidney Crosby goes without signing a new deal, the bigger story it becomes. It's not alarming yet. One must assume he will sign soon. But what's the delay? If there wasn't some kind of issue, surely the deal would be done by now.

In Pittsburgh, fans have a right to be concerned.

After all, the arrival of Kyle Dubas at the club’s helm didn’t have the desired effect on the ice last season, even with the acquisition of Erik Karlsson from San Jose… And the Penguins don’t have the NHL’s biggest bank of prospects, on the contrary.

The club will have no choice but to enter a rebuild at some point, but it’s hard to predict the perfect time for that to happen with Crosby, Malkin and Letang still firmly in place.

Everything seems to be complicated within the organization, to put it another way.

And it seems to coincide oddly with the hiring of Kyle Dubas….

– Great opportunity!