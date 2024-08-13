Blues make hostile offer to two Oilers players

Blues make hostile offer to two Oilers playersAuteur: sjones
We’re familiar with the process in Montreal because of what happened with Jesperi Kotkaniemi a few years ago… And this is the latest hostile offer to be made by an NHL club.
The offer for Broberg is for two years at a salary of $4,580,917 per season… And the offer for Holloway is for two years at a salary of $2,290,457 per season.
Broberg’s compensation is a 2nd-round pick, while Holloway’s is a third-round pick.
#stlblues have tendered offer sheets to both #Oilers Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.
Edmonton has 7 days to match the offers.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 13, 2024
More details to come…