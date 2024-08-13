Skip to content
News

Blues make hostile offer to two Oilers players

 Auteur: sjones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Blues make hostile offer to two Oilers players
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Hostile offer sheets are rare in the NHL.

We’re familiar with the process in Montreal because of what happened with Jesperi Kotkaniemi a few years ago… And this is the latest hostile offer to be made by an NHL club.

But now the Blues have decided to enter the discussion.

The Blues have submitted a hostile offer sheet for Dylan Holloway AND Philip Broberg, two players in the Edmonton Oilers organization.

The offer for Broberg is for two years at a salary of $4,580,917 per season… And the offer for Holloway is for two years at a salary of $2,290,457 per season.

Broberg’s compensation is a 2nd-round pick, while Holloway’s is a third-round pick.

The Oilers now have seven days to match both offers:

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content