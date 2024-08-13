Blues make hostile offer to two Oilers players

Hostile offer sheets are rare in the NHL.

We’re familiar with the process in Montreal because of what happened with Jesperi Kotkaniemi a few years ago… And this is the latest hostile offer to be made by an NHL club.

But now the Blues have decided to enter the discussion.The Blues have submitted a hostile offer sheet for Dylan Holloway AND Philip Broberg, two players in the Edmonton Oilers organization.

The offer for Broberg is for two years at a salary of $4,580,917 per season… And the offer for Holloway is for two years at a salary of $2,290,457 per season.

Broberg’s compensation is a 2nd-round pick, while Holloway’s is a third-round pick.

#stlblues have tendered offer sheets to both #Oilers Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. Edmonton has 7 days to match the offers. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 13, 2024

The Oilers now have seven days to match both offers:

More details to come…