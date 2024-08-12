Filip Mesar: The idea of him being loaned out to a club in Europe is raised

Filip Mesar’s progress is worrying at the moment.

He finished his second season in junior with 52 points in 45 games, and more was expected of him.After all, a prospect selected in the first round must be able to dominate in the minors, and Mesar failed to be the dominant player we hoped to see in Kitchener.

Theoretically, the Canadian prospect will be playing for the Laval Rocket next season, and he’s going to have to wake up early if he wants to impress management and play a major role on the team.

Nothing will be given to him, even if he was selected in the first round. Because deep down, there are other guys to develop in Laval too.

But with the club’s attacking depth, Mesar could quickly find himself at the bottom of the line-up, and in this regard, Patrik Bexell talked about the Habs’ options.

For him, one of them could be to send him to Europe to continue his progression… An idea worth sharing, even if it includes certain risks.

Habsent Minded 7.15: #habs Top 25 Under 25, Number 20, Filip Mesar with @BrockOtten form @mckeenshockey

A Montreal Canadiens podcast by @HabsEOTP #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/FEdk6CXTUr – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) August 12, 2024

The primary objective for the Canadiens is to find a way to allow Mesar to develop properly.

And that’s not going to happen by playing on the third or fourth line in Laval. Mesar needs ice because he’s capable of having an impact on the game when he controls the puck to his heart’s content.

In Europe, he’d probably have the chance to play on a top-6 team, and he’d be far from the pressure in Montreal/Laval… But on the other hand, you have to ask yourself if this is the ideal solution, because you also have to think about the big ice rinks in Europe.

The size of the rinks is different, and Mesar has the qualities to be a dominant player on a large surface. He has good speed and is recognized as a player with good vision on the ice.

However, he also needs to get used to smaller ice surfaces if he’s ever to have a chance of being a good NHL player…

It’s an intriguing idea, and one that’s likely to gain ground if Filip Mesar fails to establish himself as an important player in Laval. That said, the more it goes on, the more it looks like the main interested party’s selection in the first round is questionable, because he should have found a way to make a bigger impact on the ice in the OHL.

Overtime

To be continued.

– Nice video.

Happy Monday! Here are five great minutes from Nick and Cole at Presidents Cup 2024 Media Day #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ilmPkWZh5d – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 12, 2024

– Evander Kane is expected to miss the start of the season.

Hearing there is a very good chance that the @EdmontonOilers Evander Kane won’t be ready for the start of the season…that he may require surgery…and is likely to be on LTIR to start the year – Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) August 12, 2024

– Wow!

– Seriously?