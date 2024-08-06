Sidney Crosby: watch for tomorrow’s contract announcement

At the beginning of the summer, Sidney Crosby’s future was the talk of the town. We suspected that the Penguins captain, who was entering the final year of his contract, was likely to stay in Pittsburgh… but the possibility of him leaving had been raised.

After all, he’s not getting any younger… and you’d think he’d want to go for another Stanley Cup away from Pittsburgh.

That said, a month ago, Rob Rossi(The Athletic) published an article in which he stated that the two sides were confident of reaching an agreement “shortly”.

It’s been a month now, however, and nothing has been announced since… but that could change tomorrow.

According to Mark Madden’s report(which was picked up by TVA Sports), we’ll have to keep an eye on tomorrow for a possible announcement. We know that Crosby is very superstitious about #87, and announcing his new contract on the 7th day of the 8th month of the year (which is also his birthday) would be a step in that direction.

Obviously, the fact that all this hasn’t been settled in the last month has had Penguins fans a little worried. That said, Rossi said in the last few days that the progress made at the beginning of the summer meant that both parties felt they could take a vacation, given that much of the work had been done.

There was confidence that the rest was just a formality that could be settled at the right time… and that time could be tomorrow.

It would be the first time in his career that Crosby has waited this long to sign a contract with the Penguins, but with what could be his last career pact, signing on his birthday (which is extremely important to him) could be a nice touch.

And in fact, maybe everything has already been signed and we’re just waiting for tomorrow to make the official announcement.

We’ll keep an eye on it tomorrow, but the odds seem pretty good that Sid will be officially under contract beyond the 2024-25 season as early as tomorrow.

And that would be a good thing for Kyle Dubas… who could focus on potential improvements for an uninspiring line-up.

