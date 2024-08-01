Don Waddell: “We’re trying to conclude a trade at the moment”.

All eyes are on the Blue Jackets right now.

Patrik Laine has been given the green light to leave the NHL’s assistance program, we know he could be traded before the start of next season, and we know the Habs are in the running for his services.

And let’s just say that Don Waddell isn’t helping calm the rumors right now.

The Blue Jackets GM began by praising his replacement in Carolina, Eric Tulsky… But it’s the last sentence of the following quote that’s worth sharing.

We’re trying to make a trade right now. – Don Waddell

Waddell also endorsed Tulsky, who took over as general manager. “Eric’s the brains,” Waddell said. “He’s way smarter than I’ll ever dream about being. … I have no doubt he’ll do a great job. We’re trying to make a trade right now, so…” – Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) August 1, 2024

Because clearly, Waddell is trying to make a move:

Obviously, the goal for Don Waddell is to find a dance partner to suit the Finnish forward’s wishes.

That said, he’s not in the business of giving him away either… Because even though Laine has struggled on and off the ice recently, we’re still talking about a nice “project”.

He’s only 26, after all. And scorers like him aren’t a dime a dozen in the National Hockey League.

Patrik Laine needs no introduction, and we’re talking Montreal in his case because he would fill a certain need in the Habs’ attack.

Kent Hughes has what it takes to get him out of Columbus, but the question is…

Is the Habs GM willing to part with a “quality” pick / prospect to get his hands on a player who’s been in the news for all the wrong reasons at times in recent years?

Overtime

And on the other hand, would Laine like to play in a place like Montreal, where the pressure is really high

– Félix is on fire!

Great tournament, great moment, great performance. Félix Auger-Aliassime was hot, but he came through in 2h47 against Casper Ruud in three sets. Next up: Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals. But first: a mixed doubles match with Gabriela Dabrowski. – Nicholas Richard (@NichoRichard) August 1, 2024

– Cole Caufield is in good company.

Among the NHL players working out this morning at USA Hockey Arena are Quinn and Luke Hughes, Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski and Cole Caufield and Alex DeBrincat. pic.twitter.com/J8gkeLS2di – Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) August 1, 2024

– It’s coming…

71 days before the return of hockey

Doby days before the start of the season In the meantime, our season packages and tickets are on sale at https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ In the meantime, our packages and season tickets are on sale at https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/UfdJFTqC2Z – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) August 1, 2024

– New Jersey personnel changes: