News

Alex Ovechkin and the art of drinking beers after a game

 Auteur: dmiller
Credit: Getty Images

Alex Ovechkin’s reputation is well established.

The Russian is 41 goals away from equalling Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record, and even though he’s 38, he still has a chance of reaching his goal.

He can do it.

When you think of Ovi, you think of a goal scorer who’s capable of delivering big checks. He’s proven that throughout his career.

But when you think of Ovi, you also think of a guy who’s more than capable of partying.

We understood that, too, when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018…

Alex Ovechkin can do whatever he wants.

He’s earned it, after all, because he’s won quite a bit of everything in his NHL career.

But that also means drinking beers in the locker room after a game.

The Caps captain revealed in an interview with Russian media that there’s a small fridge in the coaches’ room and that after a game, he and his teammates drink “2 or 3”.

He can’t imagine a player who doesn’t drink:

You learn something new every day, obviously. Hehe.

No joke… Why not, honestly.

Athletes are fit enough to allow themselves a bit of a drink after a game, as long as it doesn’t become a problem.

And obviously, it’s working for Ovechkin because he’s still able to produce offensively.

One wonders if this trend is found in many National League dressing rooms.

I find it hard to believe that it’s the case in Montreal because of the age of the players, but you know what I mean.

