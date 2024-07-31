Alex Ovechkin and the art of drinking beers after a game

Alex Ovechkin’s reputation is well established.

The Russian is 41 goals away from equalling Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record, and even though he’s 38, he still has a chance of reaching his goal.

He can do it.

When you think of Ovi, you think of a goal scorer who’s capable of delivering big checks. He’s proven that throughout his career.

But when you think of Ovi, you also think of a guy who’s more than capable of partying.

We understood that, too, when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018…

Oh my god Alex Ovechkin was doing keg stands out of the Stanley Cup in the middle of Georgetown after throwing out the first pitch at a Nationals game and then ended up swimming half-naked in a fountain and I never thought i’d say this but this was all worth the 44-year wait pic.twitter.com/WZ5Bfh2aEM – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 10, 2018

Alex Ovechkin can do whatever he wants.

He’s earned it, after all, because he’s won quite a bit of everything in his NHL career.

But that also means drinking beers in the locker room after a game.

The Caps captain revealed in an interview with Russian media that there’s a small fridge in the coaches’ room and that after a game, he and his teammates drink “2 or 3”.

He can’t imagine a player who doesn’t drink:

Ovi said he and the boys are good for “2 or 3 beers” after the game from the Caps coaches room beer fridge “I can’t imagine a [player] who says he doesn’t drink, …You can take a break for a certain time, but after the game, 2 to 3 cans of beer – with pleasure.” (via @rmnb) pic.twitter.com/3f1daRrUU1 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 31, 2024

You learn something new every day, obviously. Hehe.

No joke… Why not, honestly.

Athletes are fit enough to allow themselves a bit of a drink after a game, as long as it doesn’t become a problem.

And obviously, it’s working for Ovechkin because he’s still able to produce offensively.

One wonders if this trend is found in many National League dressing rooms.

I find it hard to believe that it’s the case in Montreal because of the age of the players, but you know what I mean.

