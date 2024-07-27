Season tickets: “Matvei Michkov madness” in Philadelphia

Last month, the Flyers learned that the team’s top prospect, Matvei Michkov, would be coming to town sooner than expected. While he was expected for the 2026-27 season, Michkov will actually be playing in America this fall.

The organization wasn’t expecting this, but it certainly won’t say no, we hear you say.

Obviously, there’s a wave of excitement in Philadelphia. Daniel Brière may insist that he doesn’t want the kid to be seen as a savior, but the fact remains that fans can’t wait to see him play.

It’ll be the same with Ivan Demidov when he arrives in Montreal, of course.

Inevitably, then, there’s a buzz in Philadelphia about Michkov… and it’s reflected at the box office, where, according to the organization, season-ticket sales are up more than 75% over this time last year.

Matvei Michkov’s arrival has increased Flyers season ticket sales “over 75 percent in just a few weeks, compared to this time last year.“https://t.co/PRR30kFOsR – Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) July 27, 2024

Flyers president Dan Hilferty admits it: there’s a huge buzz around the Flyers right now. The business side of the organization is firing on all cylinders, and even in the off-season, sales are running at a pace not seen in a few years.

And Hilferty even notes that they’re on the rise.

Hilferty acknowledges several causes for this explosion (the draft, signings, etc.), but it’s hard not to see Michkov as the main cause of this increase. After all, he’s one of the league’s hottest prospects, and Philadelphia is thinking big for the youngster, who has the potential to become one of the NHL’s fine offensive talents.

Geoff Molson, on the other hand, must be looking at what’s been happening in Philly since Michkov’s arrival and telling himself he can’t wait for the day Demidov arrives. Because while Philly fans can be intense, we all agree that Montreal fans are on another level.

