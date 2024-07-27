“I didn’t make a ton of millions. I need to make sure I’m capable of doing something for the rest of my professional life. Fishing would be a great option.”
My interview with the Rocket’s new tough guy, Vincent Arseneauhttps://t.co/d0qkX5ipPD
– Éric Martel (@RickMartel15) July 27, 2024
Michael Hage: “He could have been a top-10 pick had it not been for his injury in 22-23”.Auteur: cbrown
It’s the year when all eyes are on them throughout the season, and so it’s the time to perform as well as possible and impress scouts and analysts.
Prospects are already being watched and scrutinized by many scouts and analysts, so they need to demonstrate that they’ll be able to raise their game the following season when they become eligible for the draft.
This year, this was the case for Michael Hage, the prospect the Montreal Canadiens finally drafted at the 21ᵉ echelon.
Doing an AMA on @HabsOnReddit now, so come join: https://t.co/oE50fliqLk
– Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 26, 2024
That’s what prospect analyst Steven Ellis reported when answering questions from Habs fans on Reddit.
For Ellis, it’s clear that Hage would have been in the running to be drafted in the top-10 in the recent draft if he hadn’t been injured in his rookie season.
He’ll need to bulk up a bit more and learn to use his size more, but as of today, it’s clear that Hage has a good chance of one day becoming a second-line center (or simply a player) with the Tricolore.
– A line-up that should clearly get the Preds into the playoffs.
With the new additions in Smashville, how will the @PredsNHL fare in the 2024-25 season?
Read more from @NHLdotcom https://t.co/s53bRqmJN2 pic.twitter.com/MsTIcfy9kB
– NHL (@NHL) July 27, 2024
– Oh, come on! How can they compete in the Olympics?
Eleven Chinese swimmers whose positive drug tests were never revealed by WADA and China in 2021 are here in Paris. Six swam in Saturday morning’s prelims. Results? One first place, three 3rd places and one fourth. (Two were in the women’s 4×100 free relay; China qualified third.)
– Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) July 27, 2024
– A heartbreaking defeat for the Canadian.
Fencing : Fares Arfa loses by a score of 15-13 in the quarter-finals to Sanguk Oh .@FencingCanada #Paris2024 #rcsports #escrime #jeuxolympiques pic.twitter.com/MvkF8qfEAF
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 27, 2024
“That Chinese journalists blow kisses at their athletes, I find fascinating“https://t.co/7prxgaFug0
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 27, 2024
– A nice gesture.
He and his family attended the Rays game against the Reds. https://t.co/R2kHrk1nlm
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 27, 2024