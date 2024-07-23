Ivan Demidov’s girlfriend has her own YouTube channel

Since being selected by the Habs at the draft, Ivan Demidov has become a star in town. Fans can’t wait to see him play in a Habs uniform, as he’s one of the NHL’s top prospects.

He’s loaded with talent, and the club hopes he’s the missing piece in the team’s long-term top-6.

Obviously, then, people like to get to know the kid. And today, the HabsOnReddit account on X made a discovery that helps to learn more about the kid.

In fact, we’ve learned that Demidov has a (Russian) girlfriend and that she has her own YouTube channel, in which the young forward can be seen making appearances, among other things.

In the most recent video, Demidov and his girlfriend enjoy some Quebecois-American snacks.

Ivan Demidov’s girlfriend has a YouTube channel. Here’s their most recent video where they try American snacks pic.twitter.com/NJ3MxEMvuZ – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 24, 2024

That said, when we look at other videos posted on the channel, we see that we sometimes get access to some more exclusive footage of Demidov. In one of the videos, for example, we see him celebrating his team’s victory in the final in the dressing room.

It’s a great way to learn a little more about the youngster’s life… and it’s nice to see that he already has a girlfriend in his life.

You can tell the two are perfectly happy together, and Demidov really seems to enjoy taking part in his girlfriend’s videos. We don’t know exactly when these images were shot, but it’s good news to see that the kid, who is presumably still recovering from an injury, seems to be happy.

All the more so since last year’s injuries sent him into a full-blown depression.

I wonder if the Habs organization will be happy to see one of their players’ girlfriends posting content like this once he’s in Montreal(especially since we know Angela Price has caused the organization headaches in the past), but for now, it doesn’t seem to be a problem.

And if we can learn a little more about his life while we’re waiting to see him in town, it’s a win-win situation, right?

