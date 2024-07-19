Maxime Comtois shares the secret of the world’s top scorer with Joshua Roy

Maxime Comtois shares the secret of the world’s top scorer with Joshua RoyAuteur: jwilliams
Comtois had a pretty tough summer and had to redouble his efforts to earn himself an NHL contract → https://t.co/cT8vdjajUj
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 16, 2024
He signed a one-season contract with the Dynamo. He’ll have the chance to make a name for himself again, and maybe next year he’ll attract one of the 32 NHL teams… But even if he’s no longer in the big league, that doesn’t stop his compatriots from benefiting from his advice.
In the LSHL, a three-on-three summer hockey league, he gave Joshua Roy some sound advice on how to score more goals. In fact, he said that in the last ten years, the number of shots below the goalie’s knees has never been so high.
In the case of Auston Matthews, the NHL’s top scorer in 2023-2024, he scored almost half his goals (45%) close to the ice. He did hit the target 69 times, though.
Maxime Comtois shares some shooting analytics with Joshua Roy @theLSHL pic.twitter.com/SUmfCTlN89
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) July 19, 2024
Maybe if he listened to Comtois’ advice, he could score 60 goals in one season too?
Overtime
– A family affair.
Habs captain Nick Suzuki training with his brother Ryan pic.twitter.com/MO9H7j78Lw
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 20, 2024
– Good news.
Special Day for Kyle Okposo and his family. The @FlaPanthers #stanleycup champion brings the trophy home. @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/5LmFEzyK5y
– Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 20, 2024
– What a nice gesture!
In January, CFL referee Thomas Cesari was diagnosed with cancer, jeopardizing his ability to referee this season.
Friday night, Cesari was making a return to action and the group of officials, led by Quebecer Benoît Major, surprised him with jerseys… pic.twitter.com/VHInfEgaGN
– RDS (@RDSca) July 20, 2024
– She dominated.
Chanettee Wannasaen takes the lead at the LPGA Dana Openhttps://t.co/jDACqZCB2g
– RDS (@RDSca) July 20, 2024