Maxime Comtois shares the secret of the world’s top scorer with Joshua Roy

Last season was a difficult one for Maxime Comtois.After being released by the Ducks last summer, he signed a contract with the Hurricanes quite late in the season.In fact, he signed the contract in his car.Clearly, no other team wanted him this summer as he recently decided to head to the KHL.

He signed a one-season contract with the Dynamo. He’ll have the chance to make a name for himself again, and maybe next year he’ll attract one of the 32 NHL teams… But even if he’s no longer in the big league, that doesn’t stop his compatriots from benefiting from his advice.

In the LSHL, a three-on-three summer hockey league, he gave Joshua Roy some sound advice on how to score more goals. In fact, he said that in the last ten years, the number of shots below the goalie’s knees has never been so high.

In the case of Auston Matthews, the NHL’s top scorer in 2023-2024, he scored almost half his goals (45%) close to the ice. He did hit the target 69 times, though.

Comtois may have found his post-career: statistician.Clearly, Roy is a good student and has listened well to the striker. A few moments later, he headed alone in front of the goalkeeper and scored between the pads.The old five-hole.

Maybe if he listened to Comtois’ advice, he could score 60 goals in one season too?

