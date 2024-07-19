It won’t be easy to play in Laval, says Joël Bouchard

Yesterday, on the heels of Dominique Ducharme’s golf tournament, Joël Bouchard caught the eye. He was there because, as you know, he and Ducharme are good friends.

They’ve worked together with the Montreal Juniors, Hockey Canada and the Montreal Canadiens organization.

As fate would have it, the former Rocket coach was called upon to talk about his former team, since the Laval club recently hired two men he knows well behind the bench: Daniel Jacob and Pascal Vincent.

Jacob, who was Bouchard’s assistant in Blainville, Laval, San Diego and Syracuse, has indeed left the Crunch to be closer to his family. Bouchard is the first to say that the Habs and the Lightning did the right thing in helping him find himself as an assistant in Laval.

And, of course, Vincent’s hiring as a Rocket pilot was the talk of the town.

Bouchard knows him well, since when Vincent was the Junior coach, Bouchard was one of his assistants. And he’s the first to say that Vincent and Jacob, who know each other a little, will work well together.

And if they do, it’s going to be devastating. Bouchard confirmed this, as reported by RDS.

I know that Dan Jacob and Pascal Vincent will make things difficult for the Crunch once again, which is fine when we come to play in Laval. – Joël Bouchard

With Martin Lapperière providing continuity behind the bench, the Rocket’s coaching line-up should be able to guide Canadiens prospects through the Laval Rocket.

And that’s not counting all the other assistants and the development team.

I can’t wait to see the mix of veterans and youngsters in the club. After all, we saw last year that the youngsters can be good, but it still takes veterans to tell the guys to be on time and show the way.

Now is the time for development in Laval, and we’ll see how the men in place manage it all. But if Bouchard is anything to go by, things should go well.

