Michael Hage ignored by Junior Team Canada

It’s done. Hockey Canada has unveiled its list of invited players for its summer camps. We’re talking about the U20, U18 and U17 teams. Once again, the list includes many exceptionally talented players.

Here is ’s roster for the WJSS (2/2): F: Barkey, Beaudoin, Cataford, Catton, Collard, Cowan, Cristall, Gauthier, Heidt, Howe, Iginla, Lindstrom, Luchanko, Martone, Pinelli, Nadeau, Rehkopf, Wood, Ritchie, Romani, Sennecke, Spence, Wood, Yager – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) July 16, 2024

Except that, once again, players who deserve an invitation are simply overlooked. Michael Hage, for example, did not receive an invitation to the camp.Here is the complete list of players invited to the U20 camp

What’s completely crazy about all this is that Hage (who was drafted in the 21st round) has been overtaken by players drafted further than him in 2024. These players are Cole Beaudoin (24th pick), Tanner Howe (46th pick) and even Anthony Romani (162nd pick!?).

Canadian players in the U.S. don’t exactly get preferential treatment from Hockey Canada. Another U.S.-based player who wasn’t invited is Quebecer Sacha Boisvert, who was drafted even earlier than Hage (18th pick).

Both players had excellent seasons in the USHL, but it wasn’t enough to force Hockey Canada’s hand.

Since Hage was passed over, the Montreal Canadiens have no hope of a spot on the list of players invited to Canada’s summer camp.

It’s not a great vintage for the QMJHL either.

Only five members of the Cecchini circuit were invited to the camp, including four Quebecers: Mathieu Cataford, Vincent Collard, Ethan Gauthier, Étienne Morin and Dylan MacKinnon.

The only two players who played in the U.S. last season to receive an invitation are Matthew Wood and Macklin Celebrini. However, don’t expect Celebrini to join the team for the tournament, as he may already be established in the NHL.

Wood would therefore be the only exception to the rule. But a strong start to the season from Michael Hage could change all that. The Canadian prospect could force Hockey Canada’s hand and earn himself an invitation to the real camp.

Hockey Canada doesn’t seem to like players who decide to play in the United States. It’s a shame, because Hage and Boisvert could probably have offered some excellent hockey to Team Canada Junior.

