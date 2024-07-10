Skip to content
Poll: Canadiens fans third unhappiest of Canadian teams

 Auteur: ewilson
Credit: Getty Images

During a rebuild, it’s certain that a team’s fans will have a tough time of it. Nobody likes to see their team lose all the time. Yet it’s not necessarily the fans of the league’s worst teams who seem to be the most unhappy.

That’s what we found out from a survey conducted by casino.org, which ranked the fans of each NHL team from unhappiest to happiest.

Fans answered questions about their team’s performance in recent years, how let down they feel by their team, and how they rate the way their team is managed.

Where do the Canadians stand in this ranking? In third place among the most unhappy Canadian teams!

The survey was conducted among 2,000 NHL fans.

But rest assured, Tricolore fans, you can always tell yourself that you’re happier than the poor Maple Leafs! Toronto has the second-most unhappy fans of any Canadian team, and third-most overall, surely because the Maple Leafs have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs seven times in the last eight years!

Unsurprisingly, the Canadiens are overtaken by the Jets, Canucks and Oilers for the happiest fans of Canadian teams. Surprisingly, Senators fans say they’re happier than Montreal fans.

And who takes the gold medal in this ranking? The Calgary Flames! The reason? Probably because their long-time rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, have been so successful in the playoffs, and this success is set to continue in the coming years. The Flames have also been very disappointing on the ice.

Oilers fans are the happiest in this poll. 93.9% of their fans believe they could still reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2025.

The three happiest groups of NHL fans are the Hurricanes, followed by the Lightning and Panthers. Funny enough, Panthers fans aren’t at the top of this list.

Seeing the Hurricanes at the top is also very strange. I wouldn’t be happy if I got stuck with Jesperi Kotkaniemi…

