Sheldon Souray empties his heart on his passage to Edmonton

Two weeks ago, Myhres’ guest on the Unhammered podcast was Carey Price, who opened up about his two years of sobriety.
In this week’s edition, Myhres welcomed former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Sheldon Souray.
Around the 20ᵉ minute mark, Souray told an anecdote that was out of the ordinary.
Before arriving in Edmonton, he had already suffered several concussions and undergone four or five shoulder surgeries. He wasn’t sure himself.
Jarome Iginla accidentally clipped Souray’s skate, causing him to fall heavily against the boards.
But that’s not the worst of it.
Souray wanted to go to Los Angeles, a week before the Olympic break, to have surgery on his hand, because he didn’t want to stay in Edmonton – he really didn’t like the Edmonton organization, to put it politely.
The club refused Souray’s request, wanting to keep him around since it wasn’t a complex operation.
According to the doctor, there was no concern about his hand, but rather about the possibility of the infection spreading to his heart…
I can’t believe it…
Souray was quite weakened by the drugs he was given, and when he learned that the Oilers didn’t believe him, he took the opportunity to sh** the coaches and the owner, one by one.
He and Myhres were talking about how quickly they kick in. He’d start with two or three pills per “shot”, then work his way up to 4-5, then 7-10, then 12-15… He says he’s gotten up to nearly 200 pain pills a day with a good handful each time.
It’s so upsetting, but an interesting interview.
I invite you to listen to it in its entirety, if you have a little time to spare. It’s well worth it, and there are even more anecdotes to be told.
