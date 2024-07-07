Skip to content
News

Brendan Gallagher’s wedding in pictures

 Auteur: sjones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Brendan Gallagher’s wedding in pictures
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Yesterday morning, I told you about the dinner that took place on Friday evening between several Montreal Canadiens players and CH alumni.

Carey Price, Phillip Danault and Jeff Petry were all there.

Well, the dinner was a “practice” for the wedding of Brendan Gallagher and Emma Fortin, which was to take place the following day.

So, last night, the Gallagher wedding did indeed take place, with many members of the Montreal Canadiens family in attendance.

Here are several images and videos from Brendan and Emma Gallagher’s memorable evening, starting with this video of newlyweds Brendan Gallagher and Emma Fortin dancing together.

Then, via Angela Price’s Instagram account, we were able to enjoy several photos taken during the wedding.

See this publication on Instagram

A publication shared by Angela Price (@byangelaprice)

The guys and gals really looked like they were all having fun together, and that’s really all to the good.

It clearly did them all good to get together and have a good time being all together.

Anyway, congratulations to the newlyweds, Brendan Gallagher and Emma Fortin.

Overtime

– Three years ago.

– Wow.

– Read more.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content