Brendan Gallagher’s wedding in pictures

Brendan Gallagher’s wedding in picturesAuteur: sjones
Well, the dinner was a “practice” for the wedding of Brendan Gallagher and Emma Fortin, which was to take place the following day.
Here are several images and videos from Brendan and Emma Gallagher’s memorable evening, starting with this video of newlyweds Brendan Gallagher and Emma Fortin dancing together.
Congrats Brendan Gallagher and his beautiful wife Emma on their wedding #Gally #Gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/TmGFJHhwWd
– Habs Fanatics (@habsfanaticss) July 7, 2024
Then, via Angela Price’s Instagram account, we were able to enjoy several photos taken during the wedding.
See this publication on Instagram
The guys and gals really looked like they were all having fun together, and that’s really all to the good.
