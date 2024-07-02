The salary cap has gone up and it shows

The salary cap has gone up and it showsAuteur: dmiller
Otherwise, if we consider UFAs only, the Habs were the least active team. Only Alex Barré-Boulet, who is not guaranteed to start the season in Montreal, was signed.
Recap of all the Free Agency signings per team:
ANA: Vaakanainen, Leason
BOS: Zadorov, Lindholm, M Jones, Tufte, Oesterle, Koepke, Sweezey, Viel
BUF: Lafferty, Zucker, Bryson, Gilbert, Aubé-Kubel, B Murray, Jobst, Rathbone, Sandstrom, Dunne
CGY: Mantha, Cooley, Bean, Lomberg,…
– CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 2, 2024
But elsewhere in the NHL, it’s been crazy.
I love the NBA for this: the contracts are (really) crazy, but at least they’re short/medium term.
Jayson Tatum agrees on a five-year, $315M supermax extension with the Celtics, per B/R’s @ChrisBHaynes
LARGEST CONTRACT IN NBA HISTORY pic.twitter.com/b9PJyqVsbX
– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2024
But the Maple Leafs aren’t the only ones who went overboard.
Even Tyler Toffoli (four years, $6 million a year in San Jose) is a big contract for a guy who’s already not the fastest… but his contract is not as bad as the other two.
Will the Lightning, who preferred to give Jake Guentzel $63 million rather than $32 million for captain Steven Stamkos, regret it? I think they will in the short term… but at some point, the $9 million a year could hurt.
My big question of the day:
Are the Lightning better in 2024-25 with Jake Guentzel and Ryan McDonagh costing them $15.75 million instead of Steven Stamkos and Mikhail Sergachev for $16.5 million?
They also added J.J. Moser (RFA), but subtracted Tanner Jeannot ($2.665 million).
– Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) July 1, 2024
We could also talk about Jake DeBrusk, Brandon Montour, Anthony Duclair, Matt Roy, Chandler Stephenson, all the money Barry Trotz has spent recently (Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, Brady Skjei… and even Juuse Saros, if you stretch it), for example.
We could also, if we step outside the July 1 framework, talk about Pierre-Luc Dubois being added to the Caps’ payroll. #CapFriendly
In a few years’ time, the Habs are betting that they’ll be the ones laughing their heads off. And in light of some of the contracts offered yesterday, I have no trouble believing that.
– Speaking of mistakes… Ottawa, quessé ça? #Chychrun
Everything given up & acquired for 1 year of Chychrun & Debrincat
GIVEN UP
Alex Debrincat
Jakob Chychrun
7th OVR Pick
12th OVR Pick
2nd RND Pick
2nd RND Pick
2nd RND Pick
3rd RND Pick
ACQUIRED
Dominik Kubalik
Nick Jensen
Donovan Sebrango
25th OVR Pick
3rd RND Pick
4th RND Pick
– KlitTurris (@KlitTurris) July 1, 2024
– Other contracts confirmed.
Victor Hedman signs an extension with #GoBolts: 4 years x $8 million.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 2, 2024
The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender James Reimer to a one-year, one-way contract worth $1,000,000. pic.twitter.com/X991wx3NB2
– Sabres PR (@SabresPR) July 2, 2024
Adam Henrique 2 x $3M Edmonton
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 2, 2024
– Who’s still available?
After 8 hours of free agency, here are the top 10 remaining UFAs ranked by points last season:
1. Joe Pavelski
2. Vladimir Tarasenko
3. Adam Henrique
4. Daniel Sprong
5. James van Riemsdyk
6. Tyler Johnson
7. Jack Roslovic
8. Cam Atkinson
9. Justin Schultz
10. Kevin Shattenkirk…
– CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 1, 2024
– Of note: only nine players in the 2022 draft have played at least 10 games in the NHL. One of them has just signed an eight-year, $60.8 million contract.