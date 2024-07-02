The salary cap has gone up and it shows

Yesterday, NHL executives gave away over a billion dollars to NHL players. Most of this, of course, went to uncompensated free agents.The Habs got in on the fun, but via Juraj Slafkovsky.

Otherwise, if we consider UFAs only, the Habs were the least active team. Only Alex Barré-Boulet, who is not guaranteed to start the season in Montreal, was signed.

But elsewhere in the NHL, it’s been crazy.

In fact, it looks like the salary cap has gone up significantly for the first time in a long time. After all, some teams have gone completely crazy.The Maple Leafs, for example, gave overly large contracts to over-aged defensemen. Giving Chris Tanev six years and Oliver Ekman-Larsson four is really intense.

I love the NBA for this: the contracts are (really) crazy, but at least they’re short/medium term.

Jayson Tatum agrees on a five-year, $315M supermax extension with the Celtics, per B/R’s @ChrisBHaynes LARGEST CONTRACT IN NBA HISTORY pic.twitter.com/b9PJyqVsbX – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2024

But the Maple Leafs aren’t the only ones who went overboard.

Among former Canadiens, Sean Monahan (five years, $5.5 M per year in Columbus) and Joel Edmundson (four years, $3.85 M per year in Los Angeles) have had too much money.

Even Tyler Toffoli (four years, $6 million a year in San Jose) is a big contract for a guy who’s already not the fastest… but his contract is not as bad as the other two.

Will the Lightning, who preferred to give Jake Guentzel $63 million rather than $32 million for captain Steven Stamkos, regret it? I think they will in the short term… but at some point, the $9 million a year could hurt.

My big question of the day: Are the Lightning better in 2024-25 with Jake Guentzel and Ryan McDonagh costing them $15.75 million instead of Steven Stamkos and Mikhail Sergachev for $16.5 million? They also added J.J. Moser (RFA), but subtracted Tanner Jeannot ($2.665 million). – Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) July 1, 2024

We could also talk about Jake DeBrusk, Brandon Montour, Anthony Duclair, Matt Roy, Chandler Stephenson, all the money Barry Trotz has spent recently (Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, Brady Skjei… and even Juuse Saros, if you stretch it), for example.

We could also, if we step outside the July 1 framework, talk about Pierre-Luc Dubois being added to the Caps’ payroll. #CapFriendly

Yes, seeing the salary cap go up has caused clubs to go crazy. And meanwhile, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are saving themselves for the long haul, which is wiser.

In a few years’ time, the Habs are betting that they’ll be the ones laughing their heads off. And in light of some of the contracts offered yesterday, I have no trouble believing that.

Overtime

– Speaking of mistakes… Ottawa, quessé ça? #Chychrun

Everything given up & acquired for 1 year of Chychrun & Debrincat GIVEN UP

Alex Debrincat

Jakob Chychrun

7th OVR Pick

12th OVR Pick

2nd RND Pick

2nd RND Pick

2nd RND Pick

3rd RND Pick ACQUIRED

Dominik Kubalik

Nick Jensen

Donovan Sebrango

25th OVR Pick

3rd RND Pick

4th RND Pick – KlitTurris (@KlitTurris) July 1, 2024

– Other contracts confirmed.

Victor Hedman signs an extension with #GoBolts: 4 years x $8 million. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 2, 2024

The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender James Reimer to a one-year, one-way contract worth $1,000,000. pic.twitter.com/X991wx3NB2 – Sabres PR (@SabresPR) July 2, 2024

Adam Henrique 2 x $3M Edmonton – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 2, 2024

– Who’s still available?

After 8 hours of free agency, here are the top 10 remaining UFAs ranked by points last season: 1. Joe Pavelski

2. Vladimir Tarasenko

3. Adam Henrique

4. Daniel Sprong

5. James van Riemsdyk

6. Tyler Johnson

7. Jack Roslovic

8. Cam Atkinson

9. Justin Schultz

10. Kevin Shattenkirk… – CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 1, 2024

– Of note: only nine players in the 2022 draft have played at least 10 games in the NHL. One of them has just signed an eight-year, $60.8 million contract.