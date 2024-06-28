Yaroslav Askarov tries to convince himself that “everything happens for a reason”.Auteur: esmith
Now that’s what I call big news.
Right now, the goalie knows his future doesn’t lie with Tennessee. After watching Trotz store him last year for the Habs’ #5 pick, he understands he’ll be traded someday. That day could be today… or a year from now.
Clearly, because it’s draft day, some teams are going to call the Predators to see if there’s a way to come to an agreement with management to acquire the guy who’s had big stats in the AHL for the past two years.
Just in case, here’s the table of the top 16 picks in the upcoming draft.
The order of selection for Round 1 of the 2024 #NHLDraft as it stands
NHL Draft Tracker https://t.co/BBqrZN9BDE
All of the action begins at 7pm ET on Sportsnet! pic.twitter.com/xgbOJRZfHy
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 28, 2024
I really wouldn’t be surprised if his name was circulating more and more intensely. After all, he has the potential to become one of the NHL’s best goalies, and he’s still very young.
Overtime
– Coming up.
Patrik Allvin says Nikita Zadorov is going to hit free agency
– Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) June 28, 2024
– Devils to watch.
Keep an eye on #njdevils today. Aside from interest in No. 10 overall pick, New Jersey is actively looking to move defenseman John Marino.#Canucks were one of the teams in the mix – a potential checkdown option if no Zadorov.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 28, 2024
– I like it.
Sidney Crosby said #Avs Nathan MacKinnon started talking about them playing together in the upcoming international events on Day 1 of a golf trip they took together recently.
– Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) June 28, 2024
– Well done.
Worth the wait. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/e6xBgdcRhj
– NHL (@NHL) June 28, 2024