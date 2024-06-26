Beckett Sennecke is “firmly in the mix” for the Ducks’ #3 pick

Who will the Canadiens draft in the fifth spot of Friday’s auction?

In an ideal world, Cayden Lindstrom or Ivan Demidov would be available for the Flanelle. But just because that’s the popular assessment of what needs to be done doesn’t mean all teams see things the same way.

As you can see on The Athletic , the lists are different this year.

This means that everyone can see things differently from everyone else… and you know as well as I do that it only takes one team that likes a player to turn everything upside down.

At #2, Artyom Levshunov is increasingly being lined up as the Hawks’ choice over Ivan Demidov, for example… but who knows if the club doesn’t like a player who’s a little more left-field.

Just so you’re prepared, I’ll be surprised if it’s not Levshunov. – Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) June 25, 2024

But it’s the Ducks who could spring a surprise.

According to Scott Wheeler, the Anaheim Ducks are “firmly” considering Beckett Sennecke for the club’s first (and third) speaking slot on Friday night.

My final #2024NHLDraft thoughts at @TheAthletic:

– Player comps for the top 17

– Last-minute ranking tweaks?

– What I’m hearing And more: https://t.co/uoNEzRc1bw – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) June 26, 2024

Obviously, this has the power to change a lot of things.

If Sennecke goes to the Ducks ahead of Demidov and/or Lindstrom, there’s one more player available to the Habs than was publicly projected for the #5 spot.

Lindstrom and Sennecke have a similar profile. Does that mean the Ducks like Sennecke better than the Western guy? Does this mean that Lindstrom’s back pain is going to be scary? Does this mean the Ducks don’t like Demidov too much?

If so, you have to wonder if the Ducks are the only ones who feel this way, or if it’s a trend in the NHL.

Martin Madden Jr. is a draft expert and he won’t go if he has to. And while the Ducks may need a defenseman a little more than a forward, if Sennecke is high on the lists… it’ll be him.

Note that since Wheeler’s text just a few hours ago, BET365’s odds of drafting Sennecke in Anaheim have gone from +3000 to +1200, which is no mean feat.

Overtime

– Speaking of Demidov.

“More talented than any other player in Europe,” according to one Russian scout, projected No. 2 Ivan Demidov brings some potentially significant question marks to Friday’s draft along with his unquestionable skillset.(@EmmySadler) https://t.co/Gd9eeRe2Hw – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 26, 2024

The #NHL and Fanatics officially unveiled the Fanatics Authentic Pro NHL on-ice uniforms that will be worn during the upcoming 2024-25 season – here’s a glimpse at the #GoHabsGo jersey pic.twitter.com/BRYMJ7gFWW – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) June 26, 2024

By the way, the Oilers are the first team in 25 years to be eliminated 3 seasons in a row by the defending champion 2022: Eliminated in 4 by Colorado

2023: Eliminated in 6 by Vegas

2024: Eliminated in 7 by Florida (Last team: STL in 1997-1998 and 1999) – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) June 26, 2024

– Will the goalie be traded?

Some chatter the #FlyTogether have had escalated trade talks involving goalie John Gibson recently. Wonder if a team like Detroit pushes on this. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 25, 2024

