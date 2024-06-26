Skip to content
Beach, golf and hockey: Ryan O’Reilly’s (big) shack is for sale

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
For those who love big houses, the following text is for you.

Ryan O’Reilly is selling his house in Goderich, Ontario, and to say the least, the player has a wicked big shack. Not unusual for a guy who has signed contracts worth a total of $95 million since the start of his career.

For sale at $7.9999 million, the house is truly enormous.

The 13-acre lot includes a 6,000-square-foot home with six bedrooms. Among other things, it has a room for practicing puck shooting in its basement, a storeroom, a big workout room and many aspects of the kind I don’t have at home.

See for yourself.

(Credit: Realtor)
(Credit: Realtor)
(Credit: Realtor)
(Credit: Realtor)
(Credit: Realtor)
(Credit: Realtor)

But perhaps the craziest part is the terrain. There’s so much room on the grounds that there’s a golf course (two greens), but there’s also a volleyball court and an outdoor kitchen.

The view is breathtaking.

(Credit: Realtor)
(Credit: Realtor)

But the craziest part is that at the back of his (huge) lot, Ryan O’Reilly has an 880-foot private beach overlooking Lake Huron. He can use a golf kart to get there and enjoy a breathtaking view.

The aerial images are impressive.

(Credit: Realtor)
(Credit: Realtor)

We don’t know why he’s selling the corner property where he grew up (to buy another or to leave the area), but it’s clearly the big corner cabin that’s for sale.

So, interested parties beware.

