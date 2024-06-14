Series highlights: The Panthers could win the Stanley Cup as early as Saturday

Last night, the Oilers had to win. They certainly didn’t want to find themselves trailing 0-3 in the final series.

At least the fans were there to boost their confidence , especially at the start of the game.A great atmosphere prevailed at Rogers Place. Unfortunately, despite everything, Edmonton lost and Florida is now just one win away from winning the Stanley Cup. Victory: 4-3.Late in the first period, Sam Reinhart outright silenced the crowd.What a decision by Gustav Forsling on the sequence!

Meanwhile, Sergei Bobrovsky was unbeatable and the Oilers’ power play wasn’t working at all.

0/9 after the first seven periods of the final.In the second period, Warren Foegele brought the arena back to life.Bob was unable to stop his good low shot.

After Edmonton’s goal, Florida set its offensive machine in motion.

It struck three times before the end of the period.After 40 minutes of play, the visitors were leading 4-1.

Edmonton didn’t give up, but scoring three unanswered goals against the goalie of the hour was a difficult task.

Connor McDavid’s club scored two.

Prolongation

Late in the game, he buzzed, but to no avail.The Panthers can win the Stanley Cup as early as Saturday, 8pm, in Edmonton.Will the two finals (NHL and NBA) end in four?In the case of the NHL, you have to go back to the 1997-1998 season to see a final series sweep.

– A great visit to Edmonton.

– Who said Mitch Marner wasn’t a playoff player?

– Last night’s scorers.