Series highlights: The Panthers could win the Stanley Cup as early as Saturday

Series highlights: The Panthers could win the Stanley Cup as early as SaturdayAuteur: ataylor
Last night, the Oilers had to win. They certainly didn’t want to find themselves trailing 0-3 in the final series.
THE PANTHERS HOLD ON AND TAKE A 3-0 SERIES LEAD pic.twitter.com/huvwS8G1jh
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2024
SAM REINHART OPENS THE SCORING pic.twitter.com/uINqQJ2XEm
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2024
Meanwhile, Sergei Bobrovsky was unbeatable and the Oilers’ power play wasn’t working at all.
0/9
– Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) June 14, 2024
SNIPE SHOW, WARREN FOEGELE pic.twitter.com/FmBh9iWUUH
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2024
After Edmonton’s goal, Florida set its offensive machine in motion.
Luostarinen jumps on Skinner’s mistake and sets up Tarasenko. pic.twitter.com/knBb1QBhWi
– Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) June 14, 2024
Turnovers continue to sink the Oilers 🫣 pic.twitter.com/EFfeKZYIdU
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 14, 2024
The Panthers take a 4-1 lead…
(: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/ZL8xDqrv35
– BarDown (@BarDown) June 14, 2024
Edmonton didn’t give up, but scoring three unanswered goals against the goalie of the hour was a difficult task.
Connor McDavid’s club scored two.
BROBERG WITH HIS SECOND CAREER PLAYOFF GOAL! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/dQ9td04amN
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2024
MCLEOD WITH THE REDIRECT!
IT’S A 1 GOAL GAME pic.twitter.com/hRWjWT7YSW
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 14, 2024
Prolongation
– Poor him.
hello darkness my old friend pic.twitter.com/fUXIHPK572
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 14, 2024
– A great visit to Edmonton.
Alphonso Davies in the house at Rogers Place! pic.twitter.com/1o0zkHrT4Y
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 14, 2024
Once an Oiler, always an Oiler! @EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/FEHjosv4lA
– Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) June 14, 2024
– Who said Mitch Marner wasn’t a playoff player?
For the record, Mitch Marner actually has scored a playoff goal against Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers.
I’ll hang up and listen.
– Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) June 14, 2024
– Last night’s scorers.