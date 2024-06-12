Skip to content
Patrik Laine would like to leave the Blue Jackets

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

It’s already been a few years since the Laine-Dubois transaction took place in the NHL. Back then, both were promising young forwards, but we felt that a fresh start would be good for both guys.

They weren’t bad with their teams… but it just wasn’t working.

In Dubois’s case, we know he ended up in Los Angeles, where his name is being bandied about for a contract buyout. As for Laine, he had some good years with the Blue Jackets, but was plagued by injuries.

Last year, he played just 18 games, due in part to a stint in the player assistance program.

That’s what led some people to wonder if he’d like a fresh start away from Columbus… and according to what Pierre LeBrun reported during tonight’s Insider Trading segment, it would appear that’s the case: Laine has told the Blue Jackets he’d like to leave, and the team will try to accommodate him.

The question now is who will want Laine at an annual salary of $8.7 million for two more seasons. He’s a solid player, but his imposing salary makes you wonder what his real value is.

Could the Blue Jackets, who aren’t withholding any salary at the moment, withhold part of the Finn’s salary? Patrik Laine at $4.35 million a year for two years is starting to look interesting.

Obviously, Laine is a player with his limits (he’ll never win the Selke Trophy), but he’s a born scorer who can help the top-6 of many NHL teams.

We know that Don Waddell intends to add center players this summer: could Laine leave in return for a center? The question arises.

We’ll have to keep an eye on it, but the scorer seems to be a name to watch on the transaction market.

I don’t think the Habs have what it takes to interest the Blue Jackets, that said… but he could bring some offensive punch to town, clearly.

Overtime

– I think Necas is way too expensive, personally. I’m not the biggest fan of the Czech, though.

– Joey Saputo’s son would take up more space at CF Montreal.

– Hiring in Boston.

– Quite a story.

– Interesting.

