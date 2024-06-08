Cayden Lindstrom draws much inspiration from the development of Juraj Slafkovsky

The official combine of prospects for the next National Hockey League draft was completed yesterday in Buffalo.Once again, in addition to the physical tests attended by all the prospects present in Buffalo, we were treated to a number of juicy tidbits from various interviews.Among other interesting tidbits, we learned that two top prospects for the June 28 and 29 draft had dinner with the Montreal Canadiens staff.

We’re talking about Tij Iginla and Cayden Lindstrom.

It came as no surprise to learn that these two prospects had dined with the Habs, since we’ve known for several months now that both were of great interest to the Tricolore.

Even if one dinner doesn’t tell the whole story (#JurajSlafkovsky), it’s still a noteworthy element that gives us an idea of what’s to come.

And in Lindstrom’s case, even if he had a dinner with the Habs that Juraj Slafkovsky didn’t, the young man is strongly inspired by the development of the Habs’ number 20.

If Cayden Lindstrom is ever the Habs’ choice, he won’t have to look far for inspiration. Segment https://t.co/EhLTuRuVlY pic.twitter.com/KWaIBwcLHx – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 7, 2024

That’s what Éric Leblanc said on BPM Sports yesterday, when he appeared on Martin Lemay’s show.

This is quite an interesting piece of information about Cayden Lindstrom, who is one of the most sought-after prospects for the Montreal Canadiens’ #5 pick at the moment.

He’s the favorite prospect of many Habs fans, including me, so to learn that he’s inspired by a young man who has quickly become a crowd favorite in Montreal and has followed a nice progression curve since his arrival in the NHL is very positive.

Especially considering that the two young players have a very similar playing style, given their size.

Slafkovsky plays big at 6’3″ and 230 lbs, and the same goes for Cayden Lindstrom at 6’3″ and 210 lbs.

As we all know, the development of big players is always more complex and can take longer, so knowing that Lindstrom is closely following Slafkovsky’s progress is encouraging for his eventual arrival in the NHL.

In short, Lindstrom could very well find himself in less than a month being a future teammate of the player he draws inspiration from, while the Montreal Canadiens could very well select him with their 5ᵉ pick.

If Ivan Demidov is no longer available, Cayden Lindstrom could very well be the Habs’ choice if he hasn’t been selected by the previous four teams.

In a gust

– It’s understandable.

.@FlaPanthers coach Paul Maurice does not need to win the Stanley Cup to justify his career, but… I’m 30 years into this thing. Wouldn’t mind winning one.’ Link https://t.co/ovtnb9beVe pic.twitter.com/lu1G1gUClz – George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) June 8, 2024

– It’s been a long time coming, but the Stanley Cup Final finally starts tonight.

The Stanley Cup Final starts tonight pic.twitter.com/sLH28r5oBG – Mike Commito (@mikecommito) June 8, 2024

– Indeed.

Quebec sports media just lost a real one! Bonne succès pour la suite @MA_PerreaultTVA, tu as toujours été une perle avec moi et tu était capable d’être près de ton ” crowd ” comme peu le sont en plus d’être un excellent communicateur et tu connaisait ton tabac…. – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) June 8, 2024

– Stay tuned for qualifying today.

Max Verstappen will be the heavy favourite again at this weekend’s #CanadianGP. But unlike hockey superstars Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, I won’t encourage you to bet the mortgage on it. My column: #F1: https://t.co/oS51poU1qH – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 8, 2024

– Paddocks flooded again at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. [JDM]