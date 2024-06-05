Valeri Nichushkin to take part in Russian hockey league this summer

Since the second round of playoffs in the National Hockey League, there’s one issue that’s been getting a lot of attention.
He was removed from the team in the middle of the series against the Dallas Stars because he was once again placed on the NHL’s assistance program, this time in Stage 3.
So if he wants to return to the NHL, it will be after those six months, and he’ll have to apply and be approved.
But in the end, Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said it’svery plausible that Nichushkin could return next year.
He’s scheduled to take part in a summer hockey league in Russia.
#GoAvsGo Valeri Nichushkin will take part in the second season of the Media Hockey League.
This was reported by TASS with reference to the president of the organization Nikolai Osipov. The league’s second season will begin on July 6 and end on August 31. pic.twitter.com/nbfTpedta1
– Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 5, 2024
According toinformation from TASS.RU, Nichushkin will be part of the Media Hockey League’s second season, which will run from July 6 to August 31.
Nichushkin would therefore be playing games in Russia, which means he’s clearly not barred in his homeland.
The organization’s president, Nikolai Osipov, said that of all the NHL players, Nichushkin was the only one who had 100% confirmed his attendance.
Getting back to Nichushkin, the fact that he’ll be playing hockey this summer tells us that he’s most likely not in some kind of rehab program that’s preventing him from playing hockey.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on this one.
