Chris Kreider scores hat trick in heavy Canadian defeat

Tonight’s lineup
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 16, 2024
Tonight, the Canadiens were in Madison Square Garden as they tried to build on Tuesday night’s win over the (horrible) Ducks to take on the (more powerful) Rangers.
For the occasion, Brendan Gallagher returned to the Montreal line-up, while Jesse Ylönen skipped his turn.
Here’s the rest of the lineup:
Kreider – Zib – Wheeler
Panarin – Trocheck – Laf
Cuylle – Brodzinski – Kakko
Edström – Goodrow – Vesey
Miller – Trouba
Lindgren – Fox
Gus – Schneider
Quick
Igor
– Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) February 15, 2024
He left the game and never came back… and it looks like he’ll be out for a long time, unfortunately.
Blake Wheeler had to leave the ice after this hit by Struble. Didn’t look good. Watch his right leg. pic.twitter.com/IDRtV8qw6D
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 16, 2024
Late in the period, however, Jake Evans made a Superman of himself as he dove in for the game’s first goal.
His 2nd goal in as many games! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1AjZCJPxMP
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 16, 2024
After 20 minutes, the score was 1-0 in favor of the Habs… who looked right at home against a big team.
– New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 16, 2024
– New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 16, 2024
– New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 16, 2024
– New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 16, 2024
Late in the period, however, the Habs were able to start believing again, as Juraj Slafkovský unleashed an excellent shot to bring the teams back to within two goals of each other.
In the process, he became the first player under the age of 20 in the club’s history to register at least one point in seven consecutive games.
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 16, 2024
– New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 16, 2024
But once again, the Tricolore didn’t give up: Cole Caufield took advantage of a Jonathan Quick blunder to add a goal to his record.
Clearly not the finest of his career… but he’ll take it.
Here’s Cole’s effort anyway
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 16, 2024
We know how much he’s appreciated in Montreal…
– New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 16, 2024
Then Kaapo Kakko scored his team’s seventh goal.
– New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 16, 2024
And that’s two for number 22!
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 16, 2024
But in the end, it’s a pretty crushing defeat for the Canadiens, who can’t afford to allow so many goals if they want to win games.
Overtime
– The Habs were really in the game in the first 30 minutes, but everything became (extremely) difficult after that. Defensive play was abysmal, and even if the offense offered a few goals, you won’t often win by giving up seven goals.
– The good news is that, once again, the club’s (young) first trio found a way to generate offense. Cole Caufield scored for the first time since January 25, and while his first goal won’t go down in history, his second is a real Caufield goal. And for Slafkovský, seven games in a row with at least one point is going very well for a 19-year-old.
The Canadiens top line continues to produce at a strong rate. Suzuki on pace for 78 points. He has 52 in 54 games this season. Together they’re stronger: With a 3 point night, Caufield has 25 in his last 25. Slafkovsky 22 points in last 25.
– Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) February 16, 2024
– I’m starting to think the same thing.
I don’t know if Juraj is a future 60 or 90 point forward, but in the long run, I highly doubt there will be 10 forwards in the league with this “package”.
And that, in my humble opinion, will make him the Habs’ most important forward.
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 16, 2024
– That’s a good one.
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) February 16, 2024
– Still.
That’s eight goals in 12 games for Juraj Slafkovský since Jan. 15. As of right now, only Marchessault, Matthews, Eriksson Ek, MacKinnon and Pastrnak have more in the NHL over that span.
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 16, 2024
– The Rangers’ big guns hurt the Habs tonight.
Kreider (3g), Panarin (3a), Fox (3a) and Zibanejad (1g-2a) each with 3 pts tonight for #NYR
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 16, 2024