Despite high expectations at the start of the year, the 2026 season was a disappointing one for the Kansas City Royals. Aside from Bobby Witt Jr., who lives up to his immense talent year after year, and with a few exceptions, the rest of the team didn't really live up to its promise.

There are several reasons for the Royals' poor performance last year. One of them is the starting rotation. While injuries certainly account for part of the problem, the issue runs deeper than that.

Corrective measures must be taken for 2027. Since Kansas City isn't a very attractive market for free agents, change often comes through the trade market. As you know, to get something, you have to give something up, and one player who could potentially be traded for immediate reinforcement on the mound is Vinnie Pasquantino.

The Royals could look to trade Vinnie Pasquantino to improve their pitching and allow Jac Caglianone to return to his natural position after dealing with injuries while playing the outfield in 2026, per @Feinsand (https://t.co/18rm6ADVRZ) pic.twitter.com/n5PE3AXEYo — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 16, 2026

The Royals are already well-stocked at first base

Vinnie Pasquantino didn't have as good a 2026 season as the one before. Yet it had started off so well! The 29-year-old had performed exceptionally well with the Italian team at the World Baseball Classic and had Kansas City fans dreaming.

Yes, Pasquantino's name is back in the rumor mill because he has good market value and is still under contract for two more seasons. Also—and most importantly—his name is back in the mix because the Royals have plenty of internal options at first base. Should No. 9 leave, Jac Caglianone could replace him at first base and thus return to his natural position. Caglianone played in the outfield last season, and that likely contributed to his numerous injuries. It's clear that Caglianone is much more comfortable in the infield than in the outfield.

On another note, catcher Carter Jensen had a strong rookie year, and the coaching staff will most likely want to give him a more prominent role in 2027. Salvador Perez slowed down in 2026, and it really feels like the transition has begun and is well underway. Plus, let's not forget that Jensen is a local guy, having grown up in Kansas City.

In short, Perez has experience at the No. 3 spot and can play there from time to time, in addition to his role as designated hitter and catcher, of course.

Things change quickly in baseball

In November 2024, the Royals traded starting pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for second baseman Jonathan India. The Royals had depth on the mound and wanted to bolster Witt Jr. in the outfield.

Two years later, the opposite is happening. KC is looking for pitching, and the Royals are willing to part with an infielder to get it—because they can afford to. The worst part of it all is that the India experiment has been a resounding failure. Go figure!

Created by humans, assisted by AI.