MLB in Brief: Randy Arozarena to Baltimore? | The Trevor Rogers Case
Randy Arozarena in Baltimore?
It's not out of the question.
Sandy Alcantara is expected to be there in 2027
But nothing is official yet either.
Luis Garcia Jr.'s momentum
It looks like Robinson Cano's.
The Impact of Shohei Ohtani
Having a full-time DH limits your options.
The Deadline
Tomorrow, the players will have to decide whether to accept or reject their qualifying offers.
The Trevor Rogers Case
He could hit the jackpot this winter.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.