Randy Arozarena in Baltimore?

It's not out of the question.

The #Orioles have expressed interest in free-agent outfielder Randy Arozarena, according to @afkostka pic.twitter.com/gQ40TSxxK8 — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 16, 2026

Sandy Alcantara is expected to be there in 2027

But nothing is official yet either.

I asked Peter Bendix about the possibility of trading Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara, who is on track to become a free agent after 2027. “I expect Sandy to be with the Marlins next year,” Bendix told me. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 16, 2026

Luis Garcia Jr.'s momentum

It looks like Robinson Cano's.

Also in this article: Luis García Jr. knows his swing looks like Robinson Canó's. He says he's not trying to do that, though. https://t.co/yZUgGSR8rx pic.twitter.com/XGBN5WGIks — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) November 16, 2026

The Impact of Shohei Ohtani

Having a full-time DH limits your options.

Wrote about the fascinating roster issue the Dodgers face: they have a fully occupied DH spot… but also a young outfielder who may not be able to play the field… and the oldest corner infielders in over 40 years. The Ohtani angle: –> https://t.co/4WUkYOcIs3 — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) November 16, 2026

The Deadline

Tomorrow, the players will have to decide whether to accept or reject their qualifying offers.

MLB deadlines this week: • Tuesday by 4 p.m. ET: players must decide whether to accept qualifying offers • Tuesday by 6 p.m. ET: deadline for teams to protect Rule 5-eligible players on the 40-man roster • Friday by 5 p.m. ET: teams must tender contracts to all arbitration-eligible players — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 16, 2026

The Trevor Rogers Case

He could hit the jackpot this winter.

In the shadow of Tarik Skubal, Trevor Rogers emerges as a free agent to watch. Column, unlocked and free to read: https://t.co/wExRtP5IRY — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 16, 2026

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