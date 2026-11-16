Credit: Over the next few weeks, we’ll start hearing about the voting for the 2027 Hall of Fame class. The inductees will be announced in January (on the 19th, to be exact). This means that over the next two months, BBWAA members will vote for those they deem worthy of induction into the Hall of Fame. […]

Over the next few weeks, we'll start hearing about the voting for the 2027 Hall of Fame class. The inductees will be announced in January (on the 19th, to be exact).

This means that over the next two months, BBWAA members will vote for those they deem worthy of induction into the Hall of Fame.

As a reminder, last year, Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones were the two inductees.

And today, the ballot listing all the candidates was unveiled. So now we know who the eligible candidates are.

Among the first-year candidates drawing attention, Buster Posey and Jon Lester are probably the two biggest names on the ballot. Players like Jake Arrieta, Andrew Miller, and Jay Bruce could possibly pick up a few votes as well.

But overall, this isn't a particularly strong class.

Who do you think will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2027? pic.twitter.com/9jwvClJcCy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 16, 2026

We'll be keeping a closer eye on certain candidates who are returning to the ballot. Chase Utley (59.1% of the vote in 2026), Andy Pettitte (48.6%), Felix Hernandez (46.1%), and Alex Rodriguez (40%) will have a chance to make gains this year in a less competitive class.

All of these players will also be on the ballot in 2028 if they aren't inducted this year. But gaining ground in the popular vote this year could give their candidacies a boost.

Remember that to be inducted, a player must receive 75% of the votes in a single year. Each player is eligible to remain on the ballot for 10 years, after which they are removed if they have not received 75% of the votes. A player who receives less than 5% of the votes in a given year does not return to the ballot the following year.

It's likely that many of the new candidates won't be back on the ballot in 2028.

Off the top of my head, I get the impression that Buster Posey and Chase Utley are the two players most likely to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2027. But in reality, one might also wonder whether there will simply be no players inducted at all.

It's happened before (in 2021, for example), and a weak class like this year's suggests that this is a possible scenario. But it will be up to the voters to decide.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.