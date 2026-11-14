Addison Barger, a possibility at center field

Over the past few months, the Blue Jays have let go of the two players who saw the most playing time in center field in 2026.

Daulton Varsho (traded) and Myles Straw (free agent) played 96 and 46 games, respectively, in center field for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026.

The plan for the upcoming season is likely to have Brett Bateman earn his spot in the sun and get plenty of starts. But he'll need depth.

Given the way the team is built, Nathan Lukes is a candidate to provide depth at center field.

Perhaps another depth player (like Myles Straw, in fact) will be added. But right now, another name is making the rounds: Addison Barger.

When asked about his depth at center field, GM Ross Atkins publicly brought up Barger's name in the discussion.

Interesting note from Ross Atkins when asked about the Blue Jays' center field depth chart. Along with Brett Bateman and Nathan Lukes, he named Addison Barger as an option. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 10, 2026

Barger, who saw little action in 2026, will obviously need to stay healthy to potentially play center field here and there.

But the idea is somewhat surprising. Primarily a third baseman, he's only played in right field when he's been deployed in the outfield recently.

Do the Blue Jays see him as a player with the athletic ability—including his cannon of an arm—to hold his own as a center fielder from time to time?

I imagine the team will want to test him out at spring training. And that intrigues me, since it's not a possibility I saw coming.

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