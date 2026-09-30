Jakub Dobes said too much (after an emotional game)

Last night, Jakub Dobes looked like he was still in the playoffs.

He really rose to the occasion in his game against the Maple Leafs. He was eager to make a difference, and without him, the game would have been a lot tougher.

And just like in the playoffs, he struggled at the start of the game before pulling himself together.

But above all, just like in the playoffs, you could feel the emotion in his play. He loves being involved, and most of all, he loves causing a ruckus during Habs games.

The sequence at the end of the game, against John Tavares, speaks volumes: he's confident. When he's cocky like that, it's largely because the guy is in his own little world.

CHAOS breaks out at the end of the Leafs-Habs game after Dobes and Tavares get into it pic.twitter.com/Tv6yC10fod — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 30, 2026

But what makes the Habs' No. 1 goalie feel like he has something to prove?

At the postgame press conference, he admitted to seeing comments about himself. Not everyone was impressed with his performance in training camp, for those who are wondering.

Clearly, that motivated him.

He said he feels good, that he wants to show he's ready, and that he'll be able to continue proving he can work hard to help the team.

Jakub Dobes after the Habs' season-opening win tonight: “I feel pretty good. I saw that a lot of people had a lot of opinions about me. So I just wanted to prove that I'm ready. I'll keep going and keep working hard.” pic.twitter.com/QT2B5sWETG — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 30, 2026

In my opinion, Dobes said too much. Why? Because he showed that he needs something to motivate him.

Saying that you listen to what people say about you isn't a good angle to take with the Montreal media. But we know that Dobes likes to speak his mind, for better or for worse.

Except that in this case, he's bringing unnecessary heat down on himself. Why did Dobes—who works with a mental coach—say that? And what's he going to do when no one criticizes him?

He should take to heart some advice Martin St-Louis has given to the Canadiens' prospects in recent years: to make progress, you need to rely more on discipline than on motivation. After all, some sources of motivation don't last forever.

In a Nutshell

– While waiting for his contract, he's heading to Sweden.

The decision for him and his agent is that going back to Sweden would be the best place to stay in shape. Meanwhile, talks continue on a daily basis between the team and the agent, as they work tirelessly to break the deadlock. https://t.co/rtVhehesk9 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 30, 2026

– Great win.

The stars carried the team on their shoulders. https://t.co/aTfnucliib https://t.co/wCQThLI480 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 30, 2026

– Hehe.

“We're calling it ‘tuck gate.'” The panel discusses how the Oilers may have found a way around the NHL's newest rule pic.twitter.com/4pR2s8zdXE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 30, 2026

– That's funny.

When your little brother comes home from school after learning the word “fuck” in third grade pic.twitter.com/69TCeNK9Co — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 29, 2026

– They need to build some chemistry.