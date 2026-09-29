The NFL is lowering ticket prices in London in an effort to fill the stadium

The NFL's ticket pricing policy for the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders, scheduled for Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is sparking strong reactions among British fans.

While tickets were initially priced as high as 245 pounds (approximately 460 CAD) when they first went on sale, the league has since lowered its prices. Some seats are now available for as little as 79 pounds (148 CAD), a decision that comes as ticket sales have been slower than for previous games played in London.

For fans who bought their tickets several months in advance, the price cut is hard to swallow. Andy Burrows, a die-hard Commanders fan and winner of the “NFL International Fan of the Year” award in 2025, is among those affected.

He had paid 235 pounds (CA$441) for a seat in the lower deck of the stadium, near the 15-yard line. However, a neighboring seat was recently sold at the discounted price, adding to his frustration.

According to Burrows, this strategy also risks encouraging fans to wait until the final weeks before buying their tickets, in the hope of taking advantage of significant discounts.

Cheaper Tickets to Fill Tottenham Stadium

The NFL directly informed certain fans of the new pricing structure and also offered promotions for students. This marketing push is aimed in particular at preventing attendance from falling below 60,000 spectators, which would be a first for a game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Other London fans believe the prices should have been better adjusted from the start. Matt Cullen, a New York Jets fan, notes that the initial price made the event difficult for some members of the local public to attend.

The price cuts, moreover, were phased in gradually. Some upper-deck seats, initially priced at 185 pounds (347 CAD), had dropped to 115 pounds (216 CAD) before reaching the new floor price of 79 pounds.

Competition among various European events could also partly explain the lower demand. In addition to London, the NFL is hosting games this season in Paris, Madrid, and Munich, providing European fans with more opportunities to attend an American football game.

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