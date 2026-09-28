Mathieu Betts Fined Following the Last Game Against the Alouettes

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has imposed two fines on Mathieu Betts for actions that occurred during the Week 15 game between the British Columbia Lions and the Montreal Alouettes.

The penalties were announced on September 26, nearly two weeks after the Lions' 48-29 victory. (the Canadian Football

League⁠)

The British Columbia defensive lineman was penalized for two separate incidents that occurred during the game. The first fine was for an unnecessary roughness penalty against Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander. The second penalty was for an incident involving Alouettes offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon. (the Canadian Football League

⁠)

The first incident occurred at the end of the second quarter. After tackling Alexander, Betts was accused of maintaining a grip on the quarterback's arm while both players were already on the ground. A horse-collar tackle penalty was assessed following a review of the play.

After the game, Alexander reacted strongly to the play and criticized Betts's action. The Lions player later acknowledged that he understood the Alouettes quarterback's reaction, while denying that he intended to harm him. (3DownNation⁠)

The second incident involving Mathieu Betts occurred in the fourth quarter. His altercation with Hogan-Saindon resulted in a second penalty and his automatic ejection from the game.

These new sanctions come on top of several disciplinary actions resulting from the same game. Lions defensive back Josh Hagerty, in particular, received a two-game suspension for striking Liam Talbot. Ronald Kent Jr. of British Columbia and Don Callis of Montreal were also suspended for one game following their involvement in an altercation on the sideline. (3DownNation⁠

)

The CFL does not publicly disclose the amounts of fines imposed on players. According to its disciplinary policy, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement is half the value of a game check. (the Canadian Football

League⁠)

Mathieu Betts' case thus adds to a long series of penalties stemming from a particularly eventful game between the Lions and the Alouettes. Despite the incidents, British Columbia won the game by a score of 48–29. (3DownNation⁠

)

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