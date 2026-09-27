Last-minute announcement from the Ravens ahead of their game against the Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens will be able to count on one of their most dangerous offensive players for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers is officially active for this afternoon's game. He had been listed as questionable after participating only minimally in Friday's practice.

Flowers had missed Baltimore's last game due to a hamstring injury. His return is good news for the Ravens' offense, especially after a spectacular performance in the season opener.

The wide receiver caught five passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in that game, quickly demonstrating his importance to Baltimore's offensive system.

Several Absences on Both Teams

The Ravens will nevertheless have to deal with a few absences. Quarterback Joe Fagnano, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, inside linebacker Carl Jones, defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles, and safety K'Von Wallace will not be in uniform.

Fagnano will, however, remain available as the third-string quarterback.

Two players will also make their 2026 debuts with Baltimore: defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike and linebacker Teddye Buchanan.

On the Cowboys' side, three players had already been ruled out before the game: linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, cornerback Cobie Durant, and safety Malik Hooker.

Dallas will also be without running back Emari Demercado, offensive guard Ajani Cornelius, and wide receiver Camden Brown.

Flowers' return is therefore one of the day's biggest stories for Baltimore, as the Ravens will be able to count on their explosive wide receiver after he missed the last game.

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