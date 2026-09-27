Josh Allen Was the Victim of a Huge Referee Mistake

Josh Allen had a particularly tough first half against the Los Angeles Chargers, but a controversial play may partly explain one of his interceptions.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback had already thrown one interception when the second one occurred. However, video review shows that a Chargers defensive lineman appeared to have crossed the line of scrimmage before the ball was snapped, yet no penalty was called.

This error may have had a direct impact on Allen's decision.

Allen likely believed he was entitled to a free play

WKBW reporter Michael Wooten pointed out that the offside appeared obvious on the footage. According to him, Allen may have noticed the defender's premature start and believed he was entitled to a “free play.”

In this situation, a quarterback can take more risks since the defensive penalty would normally allow the team to retain possession if the play does not produce the desired result.

Allen reportedly threw the ball deep to DJ Moore, despite the presence of several defenders in the area. The pass ultimately resulted in an interception.

This officiating error was all the more significant given that Buffalo had already endured a first half riddled with turnovers. James Cook, in particular, fumbled the ball on the Bills' very first offensive drive, while Allen had also been intercepted.

Despite these struggles, Buffalo found a way to get back into the game. Allen himself scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the final seconds of the second quarter, allowing the Bills to tie the game at 10-10.

Another officiating call also sparked debate before halftime. Bradley Chubb was called offside even though he appeared to be trying to take advantage of the 40-second clock running out.

The Bills player appeared to have anticipated the play, but the officials called the penalty nonetheless.

Buffalo's execution errors were numerous, but certain officiating calls also added to the controversy surrounding this game.

Have to imagine @JoshAllenQB went deep into double coverage because he thought he had a free play due to this obvious defensive offsides. It wasn't called and ended up in an interception. What a disaster #BillsMafia @BuffaloBills @chargers #LACvsBUF https://t.co/SHnpUbDWen — Michael Wooten (@wkbwMichael) September 27, 2026

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