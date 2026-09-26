MLB in Brief: Dylan Cease’s Offseason | Winning Over His Wife
Dylan Cease's Offseason
He believes it will be normal.
Dylan Cease (shoulder) will take some time off over the next few weeks to allow the inflammation to subside but expects to have a relatively normal offseason.
He is expected to be ready for the start of the Blue Jays' 2027 spring training.
— Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 25, 2026
Convincing His Wife
Will Chris Bassitt be back for another season?
“I'm gonna have to win the wife over,” but #Orioles starter Chris Bassitt is leaning toward returning for a 13th MLB season:https://t.co/gpQHKtzLz6 pic.twitter.com/UUNRBB3UoE
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 26, 2026
The Max Scherzer Situation
Max Scherzer hasn't made a decision yet for 2027.
Could he become a team owner one day?
Jose Soriano: Let Him Be
He needs to find his groove.
Another ending?
Kirby Yates may have thrown his last pitch in the majors.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.