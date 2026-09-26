Brendan Gallagher would have liked to have enjoyed Montreal more

Ahh, Montreal Canadiens fans are really going to miss Brendan Gallagher.

The little warrior served the Habs well, giving his all.

In short, he's about to start a new chapter by returning to his little corner of the country, where it all began.

We know that the Habs players enjoy spending time in Montreal in their free time, but it seems Gally would have liked to enjoy it even more.

That's what he said in an interview with Alexandre Tourigny of RDS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDS (@rds)

Gallagher would indeed have liked to make the most of his time in the Quebec metropolis.

There are certainly plenty of things to do, especially during the summer. We see this with the current young group (and even the veterans), who don't hesitate to attend events on the island.

Clearly, Gallagher was able to attend some of those events, but it was especially toward the end of his time in Montreal that he would have liked to enjoy them more.

Gallagher may have the chance to spend a little time in Montreal when he returns to the Bell Centre.

The Canucks will visit the Canadiens on March 6, 2027, and clearly, we can expect a huge ovation upon his return.

He'll have the chance to prove to the Canadiens that he still has something to offer the team.

I can't wait to see what role this little warrior will play in Vancouver.

In a nutshell

– Definitely.

How I imagine Lane Hutson reacting to being told he's not playing tonight… pic.twitter.com/OtP6H5Tf1D — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 26, 2026

– We're rooting for Trevor Zegras in Philadelphia.

– Must-read.