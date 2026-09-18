Roger Goodell wants nothing to do with Canada
While the National Football League (NFL) is eagerly eyeing the international market, Canada, paradoxically, remains on the sidelines.
Despite a passionate fan base and a history of games played across the border, the world's most lucrative American football league has no plans to establish a franchise north of the border. The main culprit behind this exclusion? The glaring lack of modern infrastructure.
In a recent interview on the sports radio station TSN1050, Commissioner Roger Goodell heaped praise on Toronto, calling it an exceptional sports metropolis. He also highlighted the close ties between the region and the Buffalo Bills, a team that's very popular in Ontario. However, that optimism comes to a screeching halt when it comes to logistics. According to Goodell, the standards required to host a permanent team have changed dramatically.
The Infrastructure Challenge: The Bar Is Set High
The commissioner pointed to the current standard for facilities, epitomized by Buffalo's brand-new Highmark Stadium. Valued at $2.2 billion, this architectural gem is redefining industry standards. For the NFL, owning a state-of-the-art, ultra-connected, and highly profitable stadium is no longer a luxury, but an absolute necessity. Currently, no Canadian sports venue meets these rigorous specifications for large-scale professional football.
Despite this setback for Canadian fans hoping for a full-time team, all is not lost. Goodell has left the door slightly open for the occasional return of preseason games, similar to the memorable event held in Winnipeg in 2019. However, the league generally wants to streamline its preseason schedule, which could limit such opportunities.
It's worth noting that between 2008 and 2013, Toronto's Rogers Centre hosted six regular-season Bills games as part of the “Toronto Series.” Since then, there's been radio silence. In short, even if the will is there, it will take billions of dollars and a lot of construction before we ever see an NFL regular-season game take root in Canada on a permanent basis.
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