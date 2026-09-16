The Montreal Alouettes will celebrate their 80th anniversary in style

The Montreal Alouettes Foundation invites football fans and enthusiasts of Montreal sports history to a special evening celebrating the 80th anniversary of this iconic franchise.

The event will be an opportunity to revisit the defining moments that have shaped the Alouettes' identity, all while supporting a good cause.

This benefit event will bring together several generations of figures associated with the Montreal Alouettes. Attendees will have the chance to meet former players, team legends, and current players. Exclusive testimonials and a panel discussion will also provide a look back at some of the defining moments in the Montreal team's history.

The program will feature a live auction offering the chance to acquire collectibles and exclusive experiences. Football fans will also be able to explore an exhibition showcasing several historic artifacts, including the prestigious Grey Cup, the Heisman Trophy, and various items highlighting the Alouettes' rich history.

An exclusive evening to celebrate 80 years of history

The experience will continue with professional photo sessions and several surprises throughout the evening. Each participant will also leave with a commemorative gift specially designed to mark this important anniversary.

For companies and groups wishing to experience the event together, a corporate table is available for $5,000—$500 per person for a group of 10 guests. Individual tickets are also available for $500.

Each table includes reserved premium seating, a welcome cocktail accompanied by gourmet hors d'oeuvres, and a four-course dinner.

With its blend of networking, memories, fine dining, and exclusive moments, the 80th Anniversary Gala promises to be a must-attend event to celebrate the legacy of the Montreal Alouettes and support the initiatives of their foundation.

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