Three players summoned by the CFL following the brawl between the Lions and the Alouettes

The Canadian Football League will hold a hearing following Saturday's brawl between the Montreal Alouettes and the British Columbia Lions.

According to reports by TSN and picked up by 3DownNation, three players will be required to attend this hearing to answer for their involvement in the events that occurred during the game. (3DownNation⁠

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For the Alouettes, defensive back Don Callis will have to appear before the league. The Lions, for their part, will be represented by defensive backs Josh Hagerty and Ronald Kent Jr. The three players could face disciplinary action as a result of the incident.

A CFL hearing can result in a fine. In some cases, a suspension may also be imposed. The league specifies, however, that a player cannot be suspended without first appearing at a hearing. (3DownNation⁠)

Tensions had flared up several times during the game between Montreal and British Columbia. The main incident occurred in the third quarter, when a play quickly escalated on the field.

Lions linebacker Cristophe Beaulieu had returned a fumbled ball for a touchdown, but the play was ultimately called back. Alouettes running back Stevie Scott III had been declared down after being tackled, thus ending the play. (3DownNation⁠

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The ensuing situation contributed to rising tensions between the two teams. The CFL will now have to determine the disciplinary consequences that may result from this confrontation.

For the Alouettes, Don Callis's presence at the hearing is therefore a story to watch in the coming days. A potential sanction could have repercussions for the Montreal team, depending on the league's decision.

The same goes for the Lions, who will have to wait for the findings regarding Josh Hagerty and Ronald Kent Jr. The hearings will allow the players involved to present their side of the story before a disciplinary decision is made.

This development comes as the CFL regular season enters a crucial phase. Teams must deal with injuries and potential suspensions as the race for the playoffs continues.

For now, no suspensions have been announced. The three players must first attend their CFL hearings before the league determines whether additional disciplinary measures will be imposed.

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