Must-see: The fight featuring the 7-foot-1 giant, Alexander Karmanov

Several National Hockey League teams were in action yesterday, with a number of rookie games taking place between various teams.

The Montreal Canadiens' rookies lost 3–1 to the Winnipeg Jets' rookies.

And in the other teams' games, one specific event caught everyone's attention.

This event took place during the game between the San Jose Sharks' rookies and the Los Angeles Kings' rookies, where fans got to see the 7-foot-1 giant, Alexander Karmanov, in action.

For those who don't know him, Karmanov, a left-handed defenseman, is the tallest hockey player in history, drafted in the seventh round (201st overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the most recent draft.

It's truly Karmanov's sheer size that makes him a prospect to watch closely, and we saw proof of that yesterday when he dropped the gloves against Quebec native Liam Lefebvre, a 6-foot-3 prospect for the Los Angeles Kings.

Lefebvre really looks tiny next to Karmanov, and let's just say the Quebec native didn't stand a chance against the 7-foot-1 giant. The Moldovan defenseman landed some solid punches on Lefebvre and dominated the Kings prospect throughout the fight.

In short, Karmanov is definitely worth keeping an eye on, because it's really not every day you see a hockey player this tall.

Karmanov obviously isn't a top prospect for the Sharks, but if he develops even a little, it would be really interesting to see him in the NHL.

We'll be keeping an eye on him this season with the North Bay Battalion in the OHL.

In Brief

– The Frenchman turns 27.

– Read this.

Controversial Player | Does the Habs' signing of Chris Kreider go over well? “It's a mixed bag” https://t.co/PdcV2u44ep — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 13, 2026

– Wow, what a start.