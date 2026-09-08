Disaster for Travis Theis with the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes will have to revise their game plan for their upcoming games, as a key member of their offense is dealing with an injury.

The Montreal team

has lost the services of American Walter Fletcher, who suffered a leg injury during their last game.

Fletcher, 25, was injured last Friday during the Alouettes' spectacular 37-30 victory over the British Columbia Lions. His situation is bad news for Montreal, which is entering the final stretch of its regular season with one of the best records in the Canadian Football League.

The player's absence could be felt, especially given his contribution since the start of the season. Fletcher is having a strong offensive season with 831 yards and seven touchdowns

to his credit. He is currently playing his second season with Montreal.

With an impressive record of 10 wins and only two losses, the Alouettes sit atop the CFL standings so far. With only a few regular-season games remaining, it's all the more important to maintain a competitive roster as the playoffs approach.

A Familiar Reinforcement for the Montreal Offense

In other news, the Alouettes have confirmed a development that could bring some stability to their offense. Wide receiver Charleston Rambo will be returning to the organization.

The American player, who stands six feet tall and weighs 185 pounds, is already familiar with the Montreal environment, having worn the Alouettes' uniform for the past two seasons.

Rambo had a particularly productive season in 2025, recording 54 receptions for 585 yards and three touchdowns.

His return therefore comes at a strategic time for the Alouettes. As Montreal seeks to maintain its dominant position in the CFL, the team will need to rely on the depth of its roster to compensate for absences and continue its march toward the playoffs.

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