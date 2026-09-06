Official Announcement Regarding Former Alouettes Player Vernon Adams Jr.

The Calgary Stampeders will be able to count on their starting quarterback for their next game. Vernon Adams Jr. has officially been cleared to return to action after missing one game due to a head injury.

Adams, 33, participated fully in practice on Thursday for the first time since the incident three weeks ago. He has since successfully completed the Canadian Football League's (CFL) concussion protocol.

His name now appears at the top of Calgary's official depth chart ahead of the Labour Day Classic, which will pit the Stampeders against the Edmonton Elks on Monday.

Adams is having an excellent season so far. In 10 games, the veteran has completed 180 of 281 passes for 2,548 yards, with 22 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He has also shown he can contribute on the ground, racking up 214 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.

The quarterback suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of a game against the British Columbia Lions. Adams had stepped out of the pocket to gain yardage before being tackled by Deontai Williams Sr. and Lorenzo Mauldin IV. His helmet struck the field hard, and he appeared momentarily unresponsive before leaving the field under his own power.

Josh Love Remains an Interesting Option

In Adams' absence, Josh Love earned his first career CFL start. He helped Calgary defeat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Since taking over as the starting quarterback, Love has completed 31 of 46 passes for 332 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He will remain on the active roster despite the veteran's return, while Ben Wooldridge will be placed on the reserve list.

Calgary will, however, have to deal with a few defensive absences. Charles Wiley and Elijah Hills have both been placed on the six-game injured reserve list due to ankle injuries. American rookies Savio Frazier and Khairi Manns will therefore be called upon to provide depth.

There's also good news for the Stampeders: Canadian linebacker Eric Rascoe, the team's first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, is expected to return from a shoulder injury.

With a 5-6 record, Calgary will now need a strong performance from Vernon Adams Jr. to upset Edmonton, which holds an 8-3 record.

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